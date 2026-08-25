2026 flag football season preview  

After two teams finished last season with California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section runner-up plaques, the standard for flag football has been raised for local programs to replicate in the Santa Clarita Valley for this season.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the start of the 2026 league flag football season:

Editor’s note: Teams are listed in order of their Foothill League finish in 2025.

New coach, bigger goals for this year’s Wildcats

Last season was a historic year for the West Ranch Wildcats after the team ended as California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 4 finalist.

But that was last season, and there’s a new coach for the Wildcats.

David Therasse takes over as the head coach after Mark Hornberger left the program in the spring, and the new coach has big goals for this season’s team.

“We are always looking to improve from last year, which would be a tall order,” Therasse said. “However, the team is coming together, and they expect to be in contention for a league title and go deep into playoffs.”

On offense, Therasse said that the biggest impact players this season will be returners Alora Glass and Olivia Esparza, who will play as a receiver and quarterback, respectively. And on defense, Therasse named two players who will be new this season but will make an impact right away.

Hadassah Okewoye will play as a defensive back along with Faith Yang, who slides in the secondary as a safety. Both players will anchor the defense and see some offensive snaps, according to Therasse.

The Wildcats open the Foothill League season on Wednesday at West Ranch High School in a matchup against the Castaic Coyotes with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Hart ready to fight for league crown

The Hawks ended the 2025 season with back-to-back Foothill League titles and, more importantly, a standard to replicate for the 2026 season.

Head coach Josh Masmela, who is tasked with building up this year’s team after graduating 16 seniors, said that this season is a rebuilding year but still has the tools to succeed and defend their title.

“I believe we have a great amount of talent to have a successful season in hopes of defending Foothill League title and make a deep run into the CIF playoffs,” Masmela said. “We have a young team, but I feel from top to bottom this is the most talented team we’ve had the past two years and I’m excited for our girls to go out there and prove it not only to me, but themselves.”

Offensively, returning receivers junior Natalie Williams, sophomore Shelbie Ratslaff, and junior Marley Mehegan will all help this year’s quarterback, sophomore Eden Carrera, to operate their offense.

On defense, Masmela is eyeing all-league players in junior linebackers Rylee Prieto and Gensis Bray as two who will lead the unit. Both will be joined by junior safety Madeline Phillips and sophomore Makenzie Druez, who will appear in the secondary.

The Hawks open the Foothill League season on Thursday at Hart High School in a matchup against the Valencia Vikings with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Castaic reloading for league push

The Coyotes are entering the 2026 season with the most momentum possible coming off the heels of the CIF finals experience in their inauguralseason.

As the Coyotes gear up for this season, the expectations are high for head coach William Jones and this year’s Castaic flag football team.

“Teams are out to prove a point when they play us. We have to handle our business every game to prove that last season was not a fluke,” Jones said. “Our ultimate goal is to win the Foothill League, earn a berth in the CIF playoffs and finish the job by winning a CIF championship. I truly believe we have everything it takes to do it.”

This year, Jones believes he has the players who can live up to the task.

At quarterback, junior Hailey Hornberger has transferred from West Ranch to Castaic and is eyed as a dual-threat option for Jones. Joining Hornberger in the backfield is junior running back Sarah Khalil, who ran for over 1,000 yards last season.

At receiver, junior Sam Farrell will join the offense and split time as a defensive back and is poised for a breakout year along with Larkin “LuLu” Smith.

Defensively, sophomore Charloette Wheeler will play as a safety and is one of two along with sophomore Rylie Sitler as Jones’ trusted players in the secondary.

The Coyotes open the Foothill League season Wednesday on the road at West Ranch High School against the Wildcats with the game set for 6:30 p.m.

New-look Saugus ready for more

After the Saugus flag football team finished the 2025 season 11-13 and fifth in the Foothill League standings, head coach Momoko Russell and the Centurions are back with new faces.

After the departure of Savanna Smith, Riley Leonard takes over as the quarterback for the Centurions and has trusted targets in senior MakeliLeonard, who’s already averaging 59.9 receiving yards per game through the first three games of the season.

Also on offense, Isabella Arguello joins the Centurions on offense as a running back and Alyssa Anderson as a receiver.

Defensively, senior Ava Neal and Alexia Agular lead the Centurions through three games in flag pulls per game and will both be two players to watch on defense. Leonard also will spend time in the Saugus secondary as the senior has recorded an interception to start the season.

The Centurions open the Foothill League season Thursday on the road at Canyon High School in a matchup against the Cowboys with the game set for 6:30 p.m.

Valencia eyeing step up in 2026

This year’s Valencia Vikings are young. But head coach Jeff Albert believes that his team can compete and be at the top of the Foothill League standings.

“We think we can be at the top of the standings if we can stay healthy, keep working hard and get some breaks,” Albert said. “The girls have worked hard and done everything they asked of them. They are a positive and supportive team. With their work ethic, positivity, and build-each-other-up attitudes, the sky’s the limit for the lady Viking flag football team.”

Offensively, senior Camilla Quintero is back as quarterback and will be a key playmaker, according to Albert.

Quintero will have two trusted targets in senior Bella Dumas and Loni Kitchens as two receivers who can make plays for the Vikings.

On defense, Dumas will slide in as a linebacker along with Gianna Bizar as a returning starter in the secondary. Both Reese Dunlap and Madison Cervante join Bizar in the secondary as players to watch, according to Albert.

The Vikings open the Foothill League season Thursday on the road at Hart High School in a matchup against the Hawks with the game set for 6:30 p.m.

Golden Valley enters season with lofty goals

Head coach Dikran Melkonian has high expectations for this year’s Grizzlies team.

After the team went 7-12 overall last season, Melkonian believes that last year’s players have grown both on and off the field and are creating a culture that will produce winning.

“We want to be a championship team. There is no doubt about it,” Melkonian said. “We want to have a culture of winning. We want to have a strong culture of family and a strong work ethic. So anytime somebody plays Golden Valley, they know they’re going to get 100% effort from this team, and we expect, we expect to leave here as winners.”

Offensively, senior Makenzie Jensen starts out at quarterback for Golden Valley this season with trusted targets in seniors Amani Darby and Leilani Lewis. Melkonian is eyeing a strong season from his three players on offense to impact games throughout the year.

On defense, Darby will split time as a receiver on offense and transition to defense as a safety in the secondary. Joining Darby, sophomore Rylie Jean joins her senior counterpart as both players are expected to be lockdown defenders, according to Melkonian.

As for who anchors the defense, Melkonian named senior linebacker Kyrsta Ezenwa as a player who will make timely flag pulls and lead the team.

The Grizzlies open the Foothill League season Sept. 1 on the road at Saugus High School against the Saugus Centurions with the game set for 6:30 p.m.

Canyon looking to make history in 2026

This year’s Canyon Cowboys have big goals for themselves, according to first-year head coach Thomas Bambrick.

“Our team goals are to make history: first league title in program history, first playoff bid, first CIF, etc.,” Bambrick said. “We want to erase any misconception that we’re the same team from last year, these kids have really progressed over the offseason, and the sky is the limit for them.”

On offense, Bambrick has named Zoe Capsolas as one of Canyon’s players to watch this season as the senior wide receiver and captain has several college offers, according to the coach.

At quarterback, Maribel Winkler starts for the Cowboys for her junior season and will split time as a linebacker on defense. Junior Isabella Ramos will start as Canyon’s primary running back and is joined alongside Emma White, who starts for the Cowboys as a freshman receiver.

On defense, returning captain junior linebacker Jennifer Velasquez and defensive back Alayna Cooks are all top players to watch, according to Bambrick.

The Cowboys open the Foothill League Thursday season at home at Canyon High School and host the visiting Saugus Centurions with the game set for 6:30 p.m.