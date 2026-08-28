Canyon flag football kicks off league with win over Saugus  

When Thomas Bambrick took over as the head coach of the Canyon High flag football team this year, his goal this season was simple: Reinvent the Cowboys into a winning team.

Following four straight wins to begin the 2026 season, including a 33-6 home victory over the Saugus Centurions Thursday to kick off Foothill League play, Bambrick believes his Cowboys are the team to beat.

“The results from last year were a lot different from this year, from 2-14 to 4-0. I’m very proud of them and they’ve progressed so much,” Bambrick said. “A little of a slow start, but after halftime, we picked it up and we were the team we should’ve been.”

The Cowboys (4-0, 1-0), who are coming off a 57-0 win over Monroe in the team’s previous contest, scored a combined 150 points in their first three games.

With a high-scoring offense, Bambrick was looking for another quick start against the Centurions (2-3, 0-1).

Instead, the Cowboys were held to six points in the first half as both Canyon and Saugus forced multiple takeaways and turnovers on downs.

The teams were tied at 6 six apiece going into halftime with Canyon’s lone score coming off a Maribel Winkler passing touchdown to Isabella Ramos in the first quarter. The Centurions answered back in the second quarter with Riley Murray connecting with Makeli Leaonard for a 30-yard touchdown.

For Bambrick, although the team didn’t capitalize on offense in the first half, Canyon’s defense came up big for the first-year coach when his team was looking for momentum.

“They really balled out. They kept us in the first half,” he said. “There’s a couple of those kids, it’s their first year ever playing flag football. They came to us in the summer and had really progressed over the months.”

In the second half, Canyon’s offense exploded for 27 points with Winkler ending the day with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions on defense.

After the game, Bambrick spoke on Winkler’s performance and said she’s a game-changer for Canyon in crucial moments.

“She can pass, she can run. We throw her on defense and she can catch too,” Bambrick said. “This is her first year of high school flag football … she’s progressed so much.”

With the win, the Cowboys remain undefeated and begin Foothill League with a “statement win,” according to Bambrick.

The Cowboys look to keep up their winning streak on the road Tuesday against the Vikings at Valencia High School with the game scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

As for Saugus, the loss dropped the Centurions to below .500 at 2-3 and begin the Foothill League season in the loss column.

The Centurions will look to bounce back Tuesday at home at Saugus High School with a matchup against the Golden Valley Grizzlies with the game set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Also in Foothill League action on Thursday:

Hart 34, Valencia 0: The Hart Hawks (5-4, 1-0) secured their first Foothill League win of the season with a big home victory over the Valencia Vikings (2-4-2, 0-1).

For Hart, sophomore quarterback Shelbie Ratzlaff completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 134 yards along with four touchdowns, each to a different receiver.

Defensively, the Hawks totaled 24 flag pulls with five interceptions en route to the shutout over the Vikings.

The Hawks will look to keep up their momentum on Tuesday with a road matchup against the Coyotes at Castaic High School with the game set to begin at 3 p.m.

As for Valencia, the Vikings will look to bounce back Tuesday at Valencia High School in a matchup against the Canyon Cowboys with the game set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Saugus quarterback Kynlee Smith (5) runs with the ball during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Canyon at Canyon High School on Aug. 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Canyon wide receiver Zoe Capsolas (5) runs with the ball during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Saugus at Canyon High School on Aug. 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Saugus’ Makeli Leonard (22) runs with the ball during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Canyon at Canyon High School on Aug. 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Canyon wide receiver Alayna Cooks (11) keeps possession of the ball during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Saugus at Canyon High School on Aug. 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal