McCalister’s 4-touchdown performance powers Valencia past Simi Valley 

Sophomore quarterback Evan McCalister has already started a high school football game during the 2025 season.

But Valencia’s 48-28 road win over the Simi Valley Pioneers was the coming-out party for the sophomore right-hander as the Vikings began the season 1-0 behind his four-touchdown passing performance.

Offensively, McCalister threw for 321 yards in the win on 20 for 25 passing attempts. The sophomore quarterback threw four touchdowns through the air, while producing positive yardage with the ground game.

McCalister had nine rush attempts and recorded 60 yards in the ground en route to Valencia’s win.

As for the receiving corps, senior receiver Deshawn Palmer was the lone man to record over 100 receiving yards with four receptions. But he wasn’t the only receiver to fill up the stat sheet.

Junior receiver Michael Wilder ended the win with three receiving touchdowns and recorded 91 yards off six receptions.

Senior Anthony Vernon also tallied a receiving touchdown from McCalister off a 30-yard reception late in the first half.

While the passing game had itself a day, senior running back Nico Funez carried the run game and recorded two rushing touchdowns, including a score late in the fourth quarter that iced the game for the Vikings.

Funez ran for 86 yards on 17 attempts in the win.

As for the defense, the Vikings held the Pioneers to 556 all-purpose yards including 290 rushing yards but held Simi Valley scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Despite the Pioneers running over Valencia’s defense, Simi Valley’s offense didn’t replicate the Vikings’ success, especially in the second half.

The Vikings outscored Simi Valley 21-14, including Caysen Badawi’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Valencia’s first play of the second half.

The Vikings will look to start the season 2-0 with a home matchup next week Friday against the visiting Chaminade Eagles of West Hills.

Last season, the Vikings and Eagles matched up at Chaminade with Valencia taking home the 34-20 road win.

This season, both teams meet again at Valencia High School Friday with the matchup between the Vikings and Eagles scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.