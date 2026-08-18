Michael Jones | A Weak Definition of Freedom 

Re: “How to Define Freedom,” Gerald Staack, letters, Aug. 11.

Mr. Staack: I think the definition you used for freedom is a bit weak. I believe it is “the state or condition of a people who are able to act and speak freely,” including the freedom from restraint or control from almost anything, other than illegal or harmful activities.

When your definition ends with the word “dreams” it leaves it open to a wide range of conclusions. No absolutes. I think the above makes a more definite target.

When a piece begins with the usual left bash of President Donald Trump, you know where the piece is headed and the thoughts behind it. Seems some cannot get the president out of their heads. I support Trump. I do not like all that he says and does (not by a long shot), but I do not spend my days with him occupying my thoughts.

Then, of course, is the usual “gun control,” “oligarchs,” “monopolies” strewn through the text. As well as free college, child care, Medicare for all, etc. No surprise.

OK, back to freedom. Our great Constitution is there to protect our God-given rights. Yes, including the right to have firearms. I know the usual arguments, but I prefer the words of James Madison: “The Constitution preserves the advantage of being armed, which Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation where the governments are afraid to trust the people with arms.” The real intent of the Second Amendment, as well as mutual protection to communities.

Your list of “positive” and “negative” liberties was interesting. New one on me. Unfortunately none in your “positive” list, save for the right to bear arms, is covered in the Constitution. This is just the usual, tired list of the progressive/socialist agendas. Sorry. Not sorry. This list is only achievable by coercion. Coercion of those in power. That goes stickily against the grain of the freedom I hold dear. They are the “dreams” of others who wish to burden our people for the sake of “free stuff,” and huge government.

So-called “positive” liberties only put the people under a bigger thumb of government. You say to wave the flag of these proponents of “positive liberties.” But I wonder what flag you envision that to be. I only wave the colors of Old Glory.

And really? Using a quote from Angela Merkel in a piece speaking of American freedom?

Michael Jones

Saugus