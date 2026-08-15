Mihran Kalaydjian | A Question for Santa Clarita’s Soul  

Every successful city eventually faces the same question.

How do you continue to grow without losing the very qualities that made people want to live there in the first place?

For Santa Clarita, that question has never been more important. For decades, Santa Clarita has offered something increasingly rare in Southern California. It became a place where families could buy a home, children could grow up in safe neighborhoods, businesses could thrive, parks and trails remained part of everyday life, and residents felt connected to their community.

That reputation wasn’t created overnight.

It was earned through decades of careful planning, investment and civic leadership.

Today, however, Santa Clarita finds itself at a crossroads. Growth is accelerating. New housing is being built. Population continues to increase. Traffic has become more noticeable. Open land is steadily giving way to development. State housing mandates continue to reshape local planning decisions.

None of these changes are inherently bad. Cities evolve. Communities grow. New families deserve the same opportunities previous generations enjoyed.

The challenge is not whether Santa Clarita should grow. The challenge is whether it can continue growing without losing the character that made it one of California’s most desirable communities.

What kind of city do we want Santa Clarita to become 20 years from now?

Growth should never be measured simply by the number of housing units approved or the number of new residents arriving each year.

Real success is measured differently.

Can families still enjoy the city’s parks and trail system? Can children continue walking safely to school? Can emergency responders reach neighborhoods quickly? Can local businesses continue to prosper? Will traffic improvements keep pace with development? Will future generations still recognize the Santa Clarita that today’s residents value?

Santa Clarita’s greatest strength has never been a single development project or economic statistic. Its greatest strength has always been balance.

A balance between neighborhoods and open space. Between economic growth and environmental stewardship. Between new development and infrastructure. Between opportunity and quality of life.

That balance is becoming more difficult to maintain.

Residents increasingly express concerns about traffic congestion, housing affordability, infrastructure demands, and preserving the open spaces that define much of the valley’s character.

These concerns should not be viewed as opposition to growth. They should be viewed as evidence that people care deeply about the future of their community.

The most successful cities are not those that simply grow the fastest. They are the ones that grow the smartest.

That means ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with development, protecting parks and open space, supporting public safety, encouraging quality jobs, and preserving public trust.

Residents deserve meaningful opportunities to participate in decisions that will shape their community for decades. Growth should happen with the community, not simply around it.

Santa Clarita has every reason to be optimistic. But success today does not guarantee success tomorrow.

Every generation inherits a community. Every generation also leaves one behind.

The decisions made today will determine whether future residents inherit the same Santa Clarita that previous generations worked so hard to build.

Growth is inevitable. Losing Santa Clarita’s identity is not.

The city’s future should not be measured solely by how much it grows. It should be measured by how well it preserves the values, character and quality of life that made Santa Clarita worth growing in the first place.

Mihran Kalaydjian

Santa Clarita