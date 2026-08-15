Ron Perry | Do Citizens Have Rights?

In a recent e-newsletter sent out to the people of Santa Clarita by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, she stated, “If you see Immigration and Customs Enforcement in your neighborhood, you have a right to capture the incident on video, if you can do so safely from a distance without interfering. You can also call the Los Angeles Rapid Response Network at 888-624-4752, who will help ensure people’s rights are protected.

“You have the right to remain silent.

“You have the right to speak to a lawyer.

“Do not sign any papers you don’t understand.

“Carry a Know Your Rights card and show it if approached.”

Ms. Schiavo, you failed to add, “You do not have the right to physically fight back if arrested,” or, “You do not have the right to be here illegally!”

Well Ms. Schiavo, I want to know why you are against ICE. Why are you against the laws of the United States? Although I agree that they should not be treated roughly — unless they resist, then they deserve to be treated roughly. But I would remind you they have broken the law by being here Illegally. And if anyone is living with or associating with one of them then they, too, should be arrested,

So, Ms. Schiavo, I am waiting for your answers to the questions above and more importantly, why do you value the lives of illegal immigrants over those of U.S. citizens?

Ron Perry

Canyon Country