Patsy Ayala | Preparedness and Public Safety in the Heat of the Moment 

Wildfires do not wait for us to be ready.

In Southern California, we have seen firsthand how quickly a small brush fire can become a major emergency. Fueled by dry vegetation, steep terrain and strong winds, wildfires can spread rapidly, leaving little time to react. That is why preparedness is so important. The actions you take today can make all the difference when every minute counts.

Last month, the city of Santa Clarita partnered with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to host Fire Safety Day, giving residents the opportunity to learn more about wildfire preparedness and emergency response. Community members met firefighters and deputies, explored emergency vehicles, toured the city’s Mobile Command Unit and watched demonstrations that highlighted the tools and resources used during emergencies.

One of the most impressive demonstrations was the Firehawk helicopter water drop in Towsley Canyon. Watching up to 1,000 gallons of water released with remarkable accuracy served as a powerful reminder of the resources dedicated to protecting our community.

Residents also had the opportunity to learn about an equally important part of wildfire prevention: vegetation management. Earlier this year, approximately 600 goats cleared nearly 50 acres of dry brush and vegetation in Towsley Canyon in less than a month. These hardworking animals help reduce wildfire fuel in areas that are difficult to reach with traditional equipment and play an important role in the city’s ongoing fire prevention efforts.

While these prevention measures are important, residents also play a critical role in protecting themselves and their families. The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Ready! Set! Go! program provides a simple framework for preparing before a wildfire occurs.

Ready means preparing your home and family before an emergency. Create defensible space around your property by removing dead vegetation, trimming trees and keeping flammable materials away from structures. Assemble an emergency kit with water, food, medications, important documents, chargers, flashlights and supplies for pets.

Set means staying alert when wildfire conditions increase. One of the most important things you can do is know your evacuation zone before an emergency occurs. Visit Protect.Genasys.com to identify your zone and familiarize yourself with nearby evacuation routes. Residents should also sign up for emergency notifications through Genasys Protect, Los Angeles County’s official evacuation and emergency information platform, and Nixle by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777.

Go means leaving immediately when directed by public safety officials. Evacuation orders are issued to protect lives, and delaying evacuation can place residents and first responders at greater risk. Knowing your zone, having a plan and preparing in advance can help you act quickly and confidently when an evacuation becomes necessary.

Preparedness is a shared responsibility. Public safety agencies train year-round, and the city continues investing in prevention, education and emergency response capabilities, but the most effective emergency plan begins at home.

As we move into the hottest months of the year, I encourage every resident to take a few minutes to review their emergency plans, prepare a go-bag, identify their evacuation zone and sign up for emergency alerts. Wildfires can spread in minutes, but preparation today can help protect your family tomorrow.

You can also be part of community preparedness. In coordination with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Emergency Management will be hosting a three-part Community Emergency Response Team training course in October. Participants will learn essential skills related to preparing and responding to anticipated disruptions and potential hazards following a disaster. To learn more and to sign up, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Emergency/GetInvolved.

I also want to thank the dedicated firefighters, deputies, emergency personnel and city staff who work tirelessly to keep our community safe. Their commitment, professionalism and service help make Santa Clarita a resilient community that is prepared to face whatever challenges may come our way.

To learn more about the Ready! Set! Go! program, wildfire preparedness and defensible space, visit LACounty.gov/RSG. For additional emergency preparedness resources, evacuation planning tools and safety information, visit SantaClarita.gov/Emergency-Management/Get-Involved.

Councilwoman Patsy Ayala is the mayor pro tem of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].