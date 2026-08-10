Public Health confirms measles case in person visiting LA County 

News release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a measles case involving a person who was infectious while visiting at least one public location in Los Angeles County. This may have resulted in potential public exposure to measles.

Individuals who were at the following location during the date and time indicated may have been exposed to measles: Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 26.

Additional locations where possible exposures may have occurred are being investigated.

People who were at the above location during the date and time listed above may be at risk of developing measles from seven to 21 days after being exposed. These individuals should confirm their protection against measles. Those who have had measles in the past or received the recommended measles vaccine are likely protected but should still monitor for symptoms.

People who are unimmunized or have unknown measles immunization status are at higher risk and should monitor for symptoms closely. Anyone who remains symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed is no longer considered at risk.

The last day to monitor for symptoms is Aug. 16.

As measles outbreaks continue to occur both in the United States and internationally, Public Health urges everyone in L.A. County to ensure they are fully protected from measles before traveling and take recommended precautions.

The most effective way to protect yourself and your family is with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to a news release from Public Health. Children 12 months and older are considered fully protected against measles after receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine. Infants who are older than 6 months and are traveling internationally or to domestic areas with ongoing measles outbreaks can get an early dose.

“As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected. The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family, and your community,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in the release. “Measles spreads easily and can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death. With summer travel underway, the risk of exposure to infectious diseases may increase. We urge everyone to confirm their immunity and get the MMR vaccine if needed, especially before traveling and attending crowded events. Taking this simple step helps safeguard your health and strengthens protection for our entire community.”

Public Health encourages everyone to check immunization status before traveling.

“Review your immunization and medical records to determine if everyone in your family is protected against measles,” the release said. “People are considered protected if they have had measles in the past or have received the recommended MMR vaccine. This is especially important for anyone 6 months of age and older who will be traveling internationally or domestically in areas experiencing measles outbreaks. Infants aged 6 to 11 months with planned travel to these locations should receive one early dose of MMR at least two weeks before travel. This does not replace the routine doses given at 12-15 months and 4-6 years. Anyone who is not protected should talk with a health care provider about receiving the MMR immunization.”

If symptoms develop, such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash, individuals are advised to stay at home and avoid school, work, and any gatherings, and to call a health care provider immediately.

“Do not go into a health care facility without calling them first,” the release said. “Let them know you may have been exposed to measles and describe your symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.”

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms include: fever (higher than 101° F); cough, runny nose; red and watery eyes; rash three to five days after other signs of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR or MMRV). The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox). They are administered in two doses and are highly effective: two doses are 97% effective against measles and one dose is 93% effective, according to the release. The spread of measles can be prevented if two-dose coverage of vaccine remains at 95% or above in the community.

For more information on measles, visit: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.