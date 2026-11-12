College Briefs for Nov. 12

Harold Boyce graduates from Point Park University

Harold Boyce, of Canyon Country, graduated from Point Park University with a bachelor of arts degree.

Boyce was among more than 350 students to receive their bachelor’s degrees on May 8.

Point Park University, in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh, enrolls nearly 3,700 students in over 100 undergraduate, master’s and doctoral programs offered through its Conservatory of Performing Arts (School of Dance and School of Film, Theatre and Animation), Rowland School of Business, and schools of Arts and Sciences, Communication, and Education. The University’s alumni and students represent all 50 states and 34 countries around the world.

Kevin Jurupe graduates from Stanislaus State

Kevin Jurupe, of Canyon Country, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Stanislaus State during the university’s 66th Commencement ceremonies.

Jurupe was among more than 3,000 degree candidates and credential recipients honored during the ceremonies, which were held at the University Amphitheatre on the Turlock campus.

California State University, Stanislaus serves a diverse student body of nearly 10,000 at two locations in the Central Valley — a 228-acre campus in Turlock and the Stockton Campus, located in the city’s historic Magnolia District. The University offers 47 undergraduate and 26 graduate programs, including a doctoral program in educational leadership.

Moreno elected into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Orlando Moreno, of Valencia, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at the University of Massachusetts.

Moreno is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and its territories.