Within weeks of the Main Street fire, two businesses that lost everything at their location — Care Tucker and Newhall Refinery — had new locations, right across the street from their old locations on the 24200 block of Main Street.

The moves were credited to a community effort with numerous supports — but those familiar with such disasters know the neighborhood’s road to recovery will likely need much more help.

The city of Santa Clarita saw millions of dollars and years of its revitalization efforts for Old Town Newhall go up in smoke, literally, Aug. 24, when a three-alarm structure fire blazed through the neighborhood.

Recovery is expected to take more than engaged Realtors and timely opportunity.

Longer-term help is often needed for neighborhoods when disaster strikes, Anita Bing, a representative of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Recovery, told the City Council, “not only the ones that had the fire damage, but also the surrounding businesses, because the effects of an event like this are long-lasting on the community and the neighboring businesses.”

Bing was at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to raise awareness about the assistance for neighboring businesses. Several have mentioned concerns to The Signal about how, in the fire’s aftermath, there’s been a lot less foot traffic on Main Street.

Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Ayala encouraged those in the area surrounding the fire’s burn scar to apply for the funds, which Bing said would be available until August.

The city initially thought the area would not be eligible for the funds because certain conditions had not been met — its mobile command unit had not been engaged, for one, according to Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city.

Ayala mentioned meeting with the agency recently, which helped bring about Tuesday’s announcement. There are also workshops going on this weekend and next at the Newhall Library on Main Street, Bing said.

Louise Castaldo, co-owner of Eighth and Rail down the street from the fire next to Main Street, said in October that the blocks surrounding the fire had become “deflated” of late. She mentioned concerns she had heard from the community, ranging from the aesthetic to the air quality, the latter City Manager Ken Striplin described as something residents don’t need to worry about.

Bing said the agency is aware of how some of these concerns can still hurt businesses even if the fire itself did not, which is why “we’re able to offer working capital loan dollars to businesses that were impacted.”

“We’ll help them to cover their ordinary and necessary business obligations,” she said, adding the loans, which have a one-year grace period, can “help them to stay afloat, during the disaster period, which is actually much longer than any of us think.”

The funds can help with operating expenses, including accounts payable and payroll, which Smokehouse on Main owner Cherie McGraham described as an increasing challenge in the weeks after the fire. She recalled one day where she had about a dozen people in the door all day, in the fire’s immediate aftermath.

In addition to hosting the workshops at the library, the city also is encouraging more people to head down to Main Street to check out the businesses still there. There are two new Senses events planned for Main, a monthly outdoor series the city just budgeted $20,000 for to add to try and bring more foot traffic down there.

There’s also talk of moving the events around, in order to encourage more business toward the north end of the street as well.

Castaldo, whose business is on the north side of Main, said she was appreciative of the effort and wanted to really get the word out, after “a tough couple of months,” following the fire, she said.

“It’s great to hear positive buzz and some more excitement about there,” Castaldo said recently, in response to news about Care Tucker and Newhall Refinery. “There’s still like you know 10 of us that are open and, you know, want to have a party,” she said in October. “It’s still a destination place to come to.”

More info

The information is expected to be available at the Newhall Library until Dec. 9. Anyone looking for more information can visit bit.ly/4leZP42. The deadline to apply for the loans is August 2027.