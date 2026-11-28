By Andrew Moran

Contributing Writer

Families passed the gravy for the turkey and mashed potatoes — and credit cards for online shopping.

Budget-conscious consumers opened their wallets on Thanksgiving, snapping up digital discounts on apparel, electronics, and toys, according to new data from Adobe.

Online spending reached $7.1 billion on Nov. 26, up more than 10% from a year earlier and exceeding Adobe’s forecast of $6.9 billion.

The momentum will likely continue on Black Friday, as Adobe forecasts spending will climb more than 9% year over year to $12.9 billion.

Shoppers will also switch on their desktop computers or mobile devices for Cyber Monday.

Adobe expects U.S. consumers to spend $15.1 billion online on Cyber Monday, which would mark the first time single-day U.S. e-commerce spending has surpassed $15 billion, according to its data.

In the first 22 days of November—the start of the holiday season—Adobe says consumers spent $82.5 billion online, a 9.1% year-over-year jump.

Adobe is not the only one forecasting blockbuster online sales.

Salesforce recently predicted that the 2026 Cyber Week—Nov. 24 to Nov. 30—will deliver a record $357 billion in global online sales.

Overall, the industry expects this year’s Christmas shopping season to be the biggest on record.

The National Retail Federation forecasts that U.S. holiday retail sales will rise 4.2% to a record $1.013 trillion this year, surpassing the $1 trillion milestone for the first time.

Economic observers attribute resilient consumer spending to a strong labor market and the stock market’s wealth effect. Unemployment is hovering near historically low levels, the broad-market S&P 500 is up almost 7% from a year ago, and pre-holiday retail sales have held steady.

The National Retail Federation estimates 182.7 million consumers will shop during the Thanksgiving weekend.

Bargain Hunting

Higher prices are expected to account for a substantial portion of this year’s overall holiday retail sales growth, although surveys indicate consumers also plan to increase inflation-adjusted spending.

This year’s inflation spike has squeezed wallets and household budgets, with higher energy prices chipping away at workers’ earnings.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported this week that annual inflation, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, accelerated to 3.8% in October.

As they head to the mall, consumers may be more cost-conscious, and retailers will need to adapt.

“Shoppers are looking for deals, and retailers are delivering great value on gifts while creating special experiences that keep the Thanksgiving weekend shopping tradition going,” Allison Zeller, vice president of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation, said in a Nov. 19 news release.

The Conference Board projects planned spending on gifts and non-gift items will rise almost 6% from last year to $1,049.

Broken down, average planned spending on gifts will climb 5% to $683. For non-gift items—food, decorations, and wrapping paper, for example—average planned spending will increase nearly 8% to $366.

Consumer sentiment has weakened since the start of the war in Iran earlier this year, but various surveys have highlighted a rebound in recent weeks.

“Consumers’ holiday spending plans showed growth after adjusting for inflation,” said Fergus McCormick, a senior economist at The Conference Board.

Bargain hunting was consumers’ most popular strategy for managing holiday spending, and one in five said they planned to choose cheaper brands or products, McCormick added.

“The bargain hunt was part of the budget,” he said.

Target confirmed it is pricing thousands of products at $5 or less as the retailer prioritizes lower prices. So far, shoppers have responded, CEO Michael Fiddelke said.

“We’re really excited about what guests are going to find at Target,” he said on an earnings call.