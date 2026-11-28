In a quiet section of historic Newhall, a vacant hillside is being eyed for new homes by the owner, a luxury custom home builder, who’s also hoping to turn a historic home there into a desired family rental home on AirBnB.

The property dates back nearly 100 years, when a famed “blackface” comedian, Charley Mack, bought the property, commissioned homes for his Vaudeville-era theater companions, and then was sued by the builder after taking credit for their construction.

While the lawsuit’s settlement records have been lost — there’s ample evidence Mack commissioned the homes before dying in a 1934 car crash shortly after their completion — all three remain there today, at 22931 8th St., 23021 8th St. and 23031 8th Street.

They’re known for their distinctive French Norman styling, likened to “gingerbread houses” that were portrayed in “Snow White,” which was created around the same time as the homes.

Norris Whitmore Sr. said Friday his plan, which is in the early stages of a one-stop under review with the city’s Planning Division, preserves the historic property on the site, while adding homes on a hillside behind it that could range in size from 10,000 to 40,000 square feet.

Norris Whitmore of Norris Construction said he’s put significant work into fixing up the historic home on the property. Courtesy photo

“We’re anxious to get people in and see it, and I think they’ll be really excited about it,” Whitmore said in a phone interview Friday, referring to the home at 23031 he’s been refurbishing.

The historic home sits on a fenced-off three-quarter-acre lot, he said, which has been restored and is now being offered as a five-bedroom, six-bath estate rental at approximately $1,025 per night, depending on the time of booking. In addition to refurbishments, the home has been upgraded to include a heated hot tub, private gas grill and a separate gym and yoga studio across the grounds, alongside the pool.

The first booking is a family scheduled for the Thanksgiving holiday, he said.

Whitmore’s overall property plan has been submitted for a one-stop, which is an initial review for the Planning Division that allows an applicant to ask about the feasibility of a plan before initiating the formal permit-review process.

The application at City Hall contemplates the possibility of “a 19-lot tract map subdivision, which will look to vacate a portion of (the) existing 8th Street south of Wayman Street, and north of Parkview Drive,” according to the one-stop. “Both the southerly and northerly termini will become cul-de-sacs for our developed lots. Lot 1 will encompass the existing historical residences, and the remaining 18 lots will have seven lots take access from the northerly cul-de-sac and 11 lots will access from the southerly cul-de-sac.” Norris said Friday the application was looking at 14 new homes.

City officials said last week that at “the one-stop stage” the project is not yet a formal submittal, but that submission is expected to include a subdivision that would require review by the Planning Commission.

Whitmore’s company, Norris Construction, specializes “in high-end custom homes and luxury renovations across Los Angeles and Ventura County,” according to its website. Whitmore said he’s been in the home business since 1979. The family business also lists Whitmore’s son, Norris Whitmore Jr., as a master general contractor on the company site.

They’re known for their distinctive French Norman styling, likened to “gingerbread houses” that were portrayed in “Snow White,” which was created around the same time as the homes. Courtesy photo

“There’ll be different options,” Whitmore said of his plans for the property, which could include developing the lots or selling them off, adding that could change based on what he hears back from city planners on the initial review.

The area is teeming with history from an era when Santa Clarita was known as a Hollywood getaway, according to posts from SCVHistory.com and newspaper clippings from the era.

Silent film star William S. Hart was a friend of Mack’s whose property, now known as Hart Park, sat just on the other side of Market Street in Newhall and was said to be Mack’s inspiration. The two were photographed together in front of Mack’s house.

The actual architect of the homes, Ben Crawford, is also credited with building a row of “gingerbread-style” houses in the French Norman style on Griffith Park Boulevard, not far from where “Snow White,” the animated film that helped create the image of the storybook cottage, was made.

He sued Mack after he made the claims in a spread about the homes that published in a 1931 edition of the L.A. Times, according to SCVHistory.com. Following Mack’s death, another Vaudeville star, W.C. Fields, also inhabited the main house for a couple of years.