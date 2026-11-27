By Guy Birchall

Contributing Writer

Ukraine said on Wednesday that it had used a laser to shoot down a jet-powered Russian drone, in what a Ukrainian presidential adviser described as a world first in combat.

Presidential adviser Serhii Beskrestnov announced the interception in a Nov. 25 Telegram post. The claim has not been independently verified.

The laser air defense system, dubbed “Blysk,” was developed by Ukrainian company Carmine Sky and had been deployed to protect an undisclosed critical infrastructure facility.

Beskrestnov, who goes by the callsign “Flash,” said the state-backed “Private Air Defense” program is developing the technology, allowing private companies and businesses to form and operate their own air-defense units under the Ukrainian Air Force’s command and control.

“In Ukraine, several companies are engaged in developments in the field of laser applications for air defense. Laser technologies are very complex and financially expensive, so it is nice when someone has good news,” Beskrestnov, who advises Zelenskyy on the development of defense technologies, said.

He added that it is “still too early to talk about serial production of the laser,” but that “tests are underway.”

A video accompanying the Telegram post appeared to show the laser targeting the Geran drone before the unmanned aerial vehicle plummeted to the ground and exploded.

Russia’s Geran family of attack drones is derived from Iranian Shahed drone designs.

Carmine Sky told the BBC in an article published on Nov. 19 that “Blysk,” which translates to “flash” or “gleam” in English, entered combat duty in early November.

“The ‘Blysk’ laser operates by emitting a 4 kW energy beam, which can effectively burn through the airframe of any flying vehicle, such as the ‘Shahed’ or ‘Geran’,” representatives from Carmine Sky told the BBC, adding that it is currently developing a whole line of laser systems, which they consider not only more economically viable, but also safer for the environment, than conventional anti-aircraft weapons.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it is running low on traditional air defense munitions, such as American-made Patriot interceptors.

Moscow has not officially commented on the incident, but Russian government-owned newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported in a Nov. 27 article that a recent Blysk test “ended in failure” and the Geran drone it targeted destroyed the system. The newspaper’s account could not be independently verified.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Many militaries are developing lasers to intercept cheap drones rather than use expensive, scarce air-defense missiles.

Among them is the U.S. military, which said it had used a laser system to engage and defeat three drug cartel-linked drones in southern Texas, close to the Mexican border.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command ⁠and U.S. Northern Command, in a joint statement, said an Army Multipurpose High Energy Laser (AMP-HEL) was used overnight on Aug. 25-26 in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) deemed the three drones to be hostile and posing a physical threat to U.S. military personnel and their partners in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In October, the Department of War announced it selected four high-energy laser and high-powered microwave systems to expand its operational capabilities across the United States.

The Joint Interagency Task Force 401 selected the directed-energy systems after a counter-drone pilot program, according to a DOW statement on Oct. 5.

The systems selected for the pilot included those from defense companies Boeing, Kord, and AeroVironment, and a microwave system from Epirus.

Chris Summers and Naveen Athrappully contributed to this report.