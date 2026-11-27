The Valencia man charged with murder in the Dec. 31, 2023, shooting on Vista Fairways has been released on bail and is awaiting a January hearing, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

Vincent John Williams, 45, was arrested Aug. 11, in connection with a cold-case investigation into the death of Devin Marshall, who was found bleeding to death as he sat in his Toyota Rav4 in the 25700 block of Vista Fairway Drive around 4 a.m. on the last day of 2023.

Williams pleaded not guilty to murder and an allegation that he used a handgun, during his Aug. 28 arraignment in Department S of the San Fernando Courthouse, according to the minute order.

Court records indicated he posted a $1 million bond on Sept. 3 and was released that day, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody records available online.

Two weeks later, Williams was called back to court for a failure to register for electronic monitoring within 48 hours of his release, which was a bail condition.

Williams’ attorney, Hagop Kuyumijian, informed the court that the defendant was not aware of the requirement, and that he had subsequently enrolled Sept. 16. Williams also was ordered to submit his passport to the court that same day, under the threat of doubling his bail amount to $2 million.

Williams’ arrest in August was precipitated by a break in the case that Homicide Bureau detectives have yet to reveal.

He was arrested hours after Marshall’s murder and quickly identified as a “person of interest” by homicide investigators.

A court record of detectives’ work on the case revealed the two knew each other from an altercation the two had weeks before Marshall’s murder.

Detectives indicated that security footage they obtained shows the two walking together minutes before Marshall’s truck is seen slowly rolling into another parked car. Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots in the early morning hours, in their request to search Williams’ home.

In the weeks prior to Wiliams’ arrest, detectives shared a picture of Marshall, without explanation, asking the public for any outstanding information.

“The reason that the Nixle was put out today is because we’re reminding the public that this is still an ongoing investigation and we’re looking for any lead or any information that folks might have to point us in the right direction,” Lt. Chris Oakley of the Homicide Bureau said in a phone interview shortly after the alert.

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using P3 Tips mobile app, or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Williams is due back in court Jan. 20.