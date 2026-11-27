By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

A Thanksgiving storm left hundreds of thousands without power and flooded multiple areas.

High winds and heavy rain prompted flight cancellations and slowed car trips during one of the nation’s busiest holiday travel periods, hitting many eastern states, including Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

More than 500,000 customers across eastern states remained without power Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks ongoing outages.

Some 78,401 utility customers in Missouri remained without power Friday morning after heavy, wet snow fell across parts of the state.

Utility providers said crews worked nonstop to make repairs and restore power. Personnel faced obstacles, including trees that had fallen across power lines and downed spans of wire.

“Due to the continuation of the storm and the severity of the damage, estimated restoration times … may be delayed as crews assess conditions and safely complete repairs,” Baltimore Gas and Electric, which serves more than 2 million electric and natural gas customers in Maryland, said on its website.

The governors of New Jersey and New York declared emergencies ahead of Thanksgiving, and authorities postponed the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade until Nov. 28 due to concerns about high winds.

Flooding hit multiple states on Thanksgiving, including New Jersey and Virginia.

The storms caused road closures and traffic. The American Automobile Association had projected that nearly 73 million people would travel by car for Thanksgiving.

The Transportation Security Administration said on Nov. 24 that it expected to screen approximately 17.6 million air travelers at U.S. airports between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30.

FlightAware recorded more than 450 cancellations and thousands of delays involving flights within, into, or out of the United States on Thanksgiving Day, and nearly 2,900 delays.

The large storm was shifting to New England on Friday and was expected to bring widespread winds, rain, coastal flooding, and ice in northern New England, the National Weather Service said.

“Gradual improvement in the weather is expected for the entire eastern U.S. today, but this huge system will take some time to weaken and move away into the Canadian Maritimes on Saturday,” the service’s forecasters said on Friday morning.

“Blustery winds of 25–35 mph with higher wind gusts will be common across the eastern U.S. today. The cold upper low wrapping all the way around the south side of the system will even bring a few inches of wet snow for the higher elevations of the central Appalachians today.”

By Saturday, the East Coast will have better weather as the system shifts, the service said. It predicted temperatures in the 40s and 50s, slightly breezy wind gusts, and mainly dry conditions with only isolated showers.

The Midwest, Ohio Valley, and lower Great Lakes saw cold rain on Friday, while the South started cold, with temperatures expected to drop into the upper 20s and mid-30s before rising into the 60s and, in Texas, even the 70s on Saturday.

A separate storm in the Northwest United States was bringing rain along coastal Oregon and possibly snow in the Cascades. The system was projected to move inland and bring heavy snowfall to the mountains in Montana and Wyoming.