Local high school students across the Santa Clarita Valley planned a districtwide walkout to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the William S. Hart Union High School District’s immigration enforcement policy on Thursday.

According to a flyer circulating across social media platforms, the walkout was scheduled to occur during lunch time and participating were students from schools including William S. Hart High School, Valencia High School, Golden Valley High School, Castaic High School, Canyon High School and West Ranch High School.

Seniors Omar Reza and Riley Wambolt organized their campus walkout at Valencia High. Following the recent elections and changes in the Santa Clarita City Council and the Hart district board, students wanted to bring attention to changes they want to see moving forward, Reza said.

About 40 students from Valencia High stood at the corner of Newhall Ranch Road and Dickason Drive with signs and chanted as cars drove by.

One of Reza’s concerns was the Hart district immigration enforcement policy, which he stated was considered weak and allowed ICE on campus, not protecting students enough.

“We just want better policy,” Wambolt said.

Hart District Superintendent Michael Vierra said Thursday afternoon that the district updated its policy to meet the California School Board Association recommendations and new legal requirements.

“We want to cooperate with law enforcement partners, but we take our responsibility in student rights very seriously. So, ours gets into specific details about what is required by law enforcement to be on campus, and what is required to actually engage or inquire about a student,” Vierra said.

The Hart district’s immigration enforcement policy requires school personnel to document interactions with immigration officers on campus, including the reason for their presence, any warrants or subpoenas presented, and actions taken by officers. Personnel must also document officers’ actions if they enter a campus without consent, according to the policy.

Vierra added that, within that same policy, there’s a parent communication component in which the district will communicate with parents of students involved.

“We have a duty and responsibility to make sure the students are treated properly and safely and part of that is not only just ICE but law enforcement in general,” he added.

Vierra added that students are allowed to express their opinions peacefully, and are offered opportunities to remain on campus and have a safe environment to do so.

“They’re in school, we have to maintain a safe environment, we want students to express themselves, but they have to be in class for instruction,” he said, adding that students who did not return to class when required would receive an unexcused absence.

Hart board President Joe Messina noted that ICE agents have not entered any Hart district school campuses and that the school immigration enforcement policy is solid and legal.

“The district will uphold the law, and work within the confines of the law,” he said.

He also wanted students to communicate with the student board representative to voice their concerns so she could then communicate with the rest of the Hart board.

“You don’t have to walk out to make your concerns be known,” he added.