News release

SCVi Charter School invites the Santa Clarita community to step into the world of flight, space exploration and engineering at its TK-7th Grade Aerospace Presentation of Learning on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Unlike traditional open houses or science fairs, SCVi’s Presentation of Learning turns classrooms into interactive, student-led exhibition spaces, said a news release from the tuition-free charter school.

Visitors will experience a semester’s worth of hands-on STEM curriculum (science, technology, engineering and math) come to life as young learners demonstrate the real-world science behind their projects, the release said.

The showcase highlights a progressive, grade-by-grade journey through aerospace concepts aligned with California state standards:

Early Elementary (TK-2nd Grade): Exploring foundational principles of flight and aerodynamics through creative models, wind dynamics, and studies of natural flight like kites and butterflies.

Upper Elementary (3rd-5th Grade): Designing and testing aircraft prototypes, investigating atmospheric forces, and studying early space mission designs.

Middle School (6th-7th Grade): Conducting advanced flight testing and analyzing rocketry physics, chemical propulsion, and aerospace engineering principles.

“When students are asked to explain their work to community members and guests, learning moves beyond memorization,” Chad Powell, school co-director at SCVi, said in the release. “Our learners take complete ownership of their projects, developing critical communication skills alongside technical STEM knowledge.”

School Co-Director Martha Spansel-Pellico added: “Connecting classroom concepts to an overarching theme like aerospace sparks genuine curiosity. It shows our youngest students that they don’t have to wait until college to think like engineers, designers and scientists.”

The public is invited to attend, ask questions, and interact with student presenters across all grade levels.

SCVi Charter School is located at 28000 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic. For more information, visit ileadsantaclarita.org or call 661-705-4820.