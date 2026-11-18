The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to recognize this year’s student recipients of the prestigious Gold Medal Congressional Award during its regular board meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The Congressional Award recognizes initiative, service and achievement in young people ages 14 to 24, according to the Hart district meeting agenda. The board is set to recognize Christian Lee, Madison Lee and Justin Choi.

A presentation on the district’s Certified Athletic Trainer program, which supports Strategic plan focus No. 2, 3 and 5, will also be given by newly appointed Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Jason d’Autremont.

The district’s strategic plan implemented in 2022 has five focus areas, which include: student learning and instruction, safety and wellness, access and equity, financial and human resources, and communication and collaboration.

According to an attachment in relation to the agenda item, the certified program is in partnership with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and will provide insight on the team, and highlights, including injury reports dating back to the 2023 school year.

The Athletic Training Program focuses on strategic goals safety and wellness, access and equity, and communication and collaboration.

Other items on the agenda include a school site report on Castaic High School given by school Principal Ben Wobrock.

The board meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. at the district office, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.