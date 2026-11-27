The Santa Clarita City Council approved a number of midyear budget adjustments at Tuesday’s meeting, the largest of which was a $13.3 million adjustment to the 2025-26 spending plan, to “help ensure the city has sufficient resources to address future facility needs and support planned capital investments.”

There were no details provided on the agenda nor the presentation regarding where the money was being spent.

The $13.3 million adjustment, which represents about 8% of the city’s general fund, isn’t tied to a specific project for the 2026-27 budget, according to Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city of Santa Clarita, in an email Wednesday.

“The $13.3 million was a transfer from the General Fund to the Facilities Fund made in (the 2025-26 fiscal year budget) as part of the year-end close,” she wrote. “It isn’t tied to a specific expenditure in the coming fiscal year. Specific projects utilizing this fund would come to Council for appropriation through the regular annual budget process.”

City Councilman Jason Gibbs said the move was part of the city’s plan to move forward and prepare for some significant expenditures in 2027, as part of the city’s five-year plan.

“I have not received any specific costing discussion on projects that are laid out in our five-year plan suggesting the transfer of the money was based on unexpected cost increases,” Gibbs wrote in a text message Wednesday.

“I believe it just stems from the realization that we have a large number of projects in our plan and the of residual funds in previous fiscal years to the facilities fund would be a mechanism to pre-fund projects the council has identified,” he said, mentioning a Newhall park rehabilitation project, a Central Park maintenance project, the art, cultural and veterans center project and the recently approved purchase of Santa Clarita Elementary. “If you look at our current five-year plan, we do have a large number of projects identified as priorities by the council.”

A few unanticipated costs in Santa Clarita’s spending plan are expected to increase expenditures by about $270,000 more than previously planned for the 2026-27 budget “across all funds,” based on Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The adjustments presented indicated $2.7 million in new revenues versus $2,976,440 in expenditures, according to a presentation by McKenna.

For context, during a May budget presentation, the city’s general fund budget anticipated $157.7 million in revenue against $157.4 million in expenses, which allowed for an approximately $300,000 surplus, according to city staff.

Just in the general fund for the budget, the revenues are expected to increase by $1.9 million: There’s $674,000 in impact fee increase; $601,000 coming in development fees; $600,000 more than expected coming in sales tax; $379,042 in fire district; a quarter-million more in property taxes; $95,000 recreation rentals; and $50,000 in sponsorship funds from Aspire, its fiber internet provider.

The general fund expenditures are expected to increase by about $912,000, with the largest single piece coming from a cost related to the Main Fire.

The Santa Clarita City Council approved a $313,000 allocation for a 715-foot fence along Main Street, Market Street and Railroad Avenue, with the goal to give Newhall a more inviting aesthetic than the wreckage and debris from the Aug. 24 Main Fire, in the 24200 block. Complementing that effort, the city has also previously approved $20,000 more to extend Senses, its outdoor event series on Main Street in Newhall.

There’s also a $251,000 allocation for personnel expenses, which includes increases to city staff salaries and benefits; $217,722 in wages for Public Works inspectors; and $57,000 more for crossing guards.

Outside of the general fund expenditures, there’s another $2 million in anticipated cost increases for various funds the city maintains, ranging from pension liability ($825,000) to internal service ($500,000) to special districts ($249,000).

The city also reported a 20% operating reserve in May, which is expected to total $27.8 million for the current fiscal year ending July 1, 2027, according to City Manager Ken Striplin, during a previous council meeting.