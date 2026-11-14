Rob Kerchner | The Truth Comes Out

Here is a fascinating election phenomenon: Ever since they were victorious at the ballot box, Donald Trump’s opponents have been subtly backing away from all the complaints they ran on: gas prices, inflation, Iran, immigration and tariffs.

It’s almost like those were stalking horses.

They seem to know gas is (and has been) coming down (and was never very high in real dollar terms). They seem to know inflation is actually quite low. They seem to know Iran is on the ropes. They seem to realize immigration control remains popular. They seem to understand how tariffs have opened markets, reduced the trade deficit, increased imports and exports, increased revenue and reshored production and investment without the disaster they predicted.

In other words, they know the future is bright, and now they have a seat at the table. The real issue — and they readily admit this — was always Trump.

Arrogant disgusting Trump. He needed to be taken down a peg. They hate him with a red-hot passion for a reason they could never simply state: That SOB keeping them from power was an unpardonable offense, and the offense has at last been rectified.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia