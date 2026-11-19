The cut, built in the 1860s, was an important link between SCV and LA

City of Santa Clarita officials, community members and local dignitaries were in high spirits after the unveiling of the city’s newly acquired Beale’s Cut Stagecoach Pass on Wednesday morning.

The hand-built cut was constructed in the 1860s under the direction of Gen. Edward Fitzgerald Beale, and it represented the first route carved through the mountains to connect the Santa Clarita Valley and the Los Angeles basin. It was designated a California Historical Landmark in 1992.

Attendees could see the preserved landmark during the Beale’s Cut Dedication Ceremony on Sierra Highway in Newhall on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Laurene Weste, mayor of the city of Santa Clarita, was thrilled about Beale’s Cut being acquired by Santa Clarita – calling it a big part of local history.

“The city opens that open space, and we have 16,000 acres … because of you. I don’t know of any other city that has done that,” Weste said.

Weste recounted the early history of Beale’s Cut to the crowd.

“You might get over these hills through little trails. There was no direct access cut through that was easy to get through. And so, this would cut through, very steep, and a very steep incline, so they were able to get wagons through and of course, there’s the wagons would run out from weather and rain and rocks,” Weste said. “Sometimes they’d have to tow up the mules and the horses. But think about it. Here you are in a totally hostile environment, in heat, in cold. There’s no cell phones, no phone boxes, no highway patrol, no sheriffs. There is nothing but rugged (terrain).”

Weste said the day was special because it reminds her that Santa Clarita has been connected to travel and the people in the state trying to find a way through.

Attendees could hike up to see the historical landmark during the Beale’s Cut Dedication Ceremony on Sierra Highway in Newhall on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

In 2025, the city acquired the approximately 13-acre parcel containing Beale’s Cut as part of a broader effort that added approximately 670 acres across multiple properties to the city’s Open Space Preservation District, said a news release from the city.

The city worked with then-state Sen. Scott Wilk’s office to secure $7 million in state funding for open-space acquisitions. These acquisitions help connect protected lands and strengthen wildlife corridors, the release said.

Wilk participated in the dedication ceremony on Wednesday and began his speech thanking the leadership and community of Santa Clarita.

“First of all, I want to thank you Mayor Weste, and the City Council for your vision on historical preservation and open space. There is no community like this one, and it’s because of all the hard work you’ve all done, that we get to celebrate here today. This appropriation, it was a long, long, hard row,” Wilk said.

Wilk discussed in his speech his gratitude saying there was a time when Beale’s Cut could have been lost, but all the support in preserving it made it a reality.

During the morning, field representatives of local dignitaries shared their excitement and presented the city with recognition certificates to celebrate the occasion.

After all the speeches, community members and city officials got the opportunity to hike Beale’s Cut, enjoying the beauty of the past.

Attendees could see the preserved landmark during the Beale’s Cut Dedication Ceremony on Sierra Highway in Newhall on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal