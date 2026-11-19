“Salutations to the teacher.” That’s the message of the Hindu tradition, Guru Vandana, which was brought to the Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday by the local chapter of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh organization.

The event at the Bridgeport Elementary School multipurpose room gave children an opportunity to honor teachers of their choosing. It started with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Aakash Ahuja, a member of the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board. Ahuja also led a prayer to Lord Ganesha, a Hindu deity.

After the prayer, introductions were in play, with each teacher introduced, along with the school they were from and the student who invited them. Students honored their teachers with Aarti (a Hindu devotional ritual of worship), and marked their foreheads with a Tilak and Akshat (blessed rice grains).

Aakash Ahuja addressed the audience at HSS Ayodhya Shakha Guru Vandana at Bridgeport Elementary in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

“Guru Vandana is far more than a cultural ritual; it is a deliberate pause to recognize the importance of teachers,” said Ahuja. “We are celebrating it today, but every single day we should remind ourselves that very few people in the community make this bigger difference, and teachers are definitely one of them. ”

Following the conclusion of the prayer and blessings, everyone gathered to partake in various games, watch cultural performances by the children for their teachers and enjoy a buffet.

Shriya Hemanth Kumar performed a classical indian dance called ‘Bharatanatyam’ at HSS Ayodhya Shakha Guru Vandana at Bridgeport Elementary in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Teachers were encouraged to share some words, with many expressing gratitude for the chance to be celebrated and for having the experience to partake in their students’ rituals and culture.

Brian Necessary thanked students at HSS Ayodhya Shakha Guru Vandana at Bridgeport Elementary in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

“As educators, I think it’s probably fair to say it’s a bit of a calling, like, we probably couldn’t live our lives without being teachers and being part of the education system. But the gratitude you share means so much and so motivating to us,” said Brian Necessary, the principal of Arroyo Seco Junior High School, as he addressed the crowd. “We are honored and we’re privileged and we’re very thankful to play our role in that. We get to see your children and work with you on a regular basis. But to be invited and so welcome into the family component, the cultural component, to be part of this today means so much.”

Sreeja Patnala performed with a veena at HSS Ayodhya Shakha Guru Vandana at Bridgeport Elementary in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Yaahavi Chonkar performed on the guitar at HSS Ayodhya Shakha Guru Vandana at Bridgeport Elementary in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal

Attendees played lion and the sheep at HSS Ayodhya Shakha Guru Vandana at Bridgeport Elementary in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 Audrey De Laura/The Signal