By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton told a congressional hearing on Wednesday that there is no indication that cyberattacks caused widespread outages in tech companies, government agencies and elsewhere in recent days.

The FBI, Google, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a Federal Reserve official, and others have sounded the alarm on security vulnerabilities, as well as broader threats posed by artificial intelligence in recent days.

Outages have affected Microsoft’s 365 suite, Apple products, a government communications system for commercial aviation, and major banking institutions, prompting fears about whether AI agents were involved.

“Based on what we know today, after a great deal of diligence, these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack,” Clayton said at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday.

He also said that “the American people should ask us these questions” about the timing of the outages. The U.S. intelligence community is continuing to monitor and investigate the incidents, he said.

Clayton told CNBC on Tuesday that those institutions know that their legacy systems have vulnerabilities and that they’re outdated.

“It is time for an upgrade across our digital infrastructure,” he said.

Speaking to the committee, Clayton said that recent computer systems service disruptions in the government and private sector are “not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.”

Inside the government, technical outages recently affected systems in the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as a classified internal communications network at the National Security Agency.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday also moved to assure Americans that the outages were not related to one another, saying that no information shows cyber hackers or criminals belonging to another nation-state are involved in any coordinated effort.

Earlier this week, tech giant Google issued a report warning of the threat posed by autonomous AI agents to security infrastructure, noting that AI agents can continually attack systems without taking a break.

“For the most part, attackers aren’t using new groundbreaking methods to break into systems — they are still going after known, unfixed issues, just with much greater speed and scale,” John Hultquist, chief analyst with Google Threat Intelligence Group, said in a statement on Monday. “Instead of relying on manual effort to keep up, we will have to embrace agentic defense. Or we risk falling behind.”

Last week, the FBI warned that hackers are using an open-source tool known as ARTEX, a Chinese-designed software that uses large language models to do authorized security penetration testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.