News release

The city of Santa Clarita announced Wednesday that the U.S. Small Business Administration has issued a disaster declaration in response to the Aug. 24 fire in Old Town Newhall, making low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to eligible small businesses that experienced financial losses as a result of the fire.

The Aug. 24 fire destroyed and caused significant damage to several businesses along Main Street, disrupting operations and impacting business owners, employees and the surrounding community. “Since the incident, the city has worked closely with affected businesses and regional partners to identify resources and support recovery efforts,” the release said.

As part of these efforts, city staff coordinated with Los Angeles County and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to document the economic impacts of the fire and support the request for a federal disaster declaration.

“Small businesses are the heart of Old Town Newhall, and we recognize the tremendous impact this fire has had on our local business community,” Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste said in the release. “Our city has been committed to helping these businesses recover from day one, and this federal assistance provides another important resource to help them get back on their feet. We encourage every eligible business to explore the assistance available and take advantage of these resources.”

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides financial assistance to eligible businesses experiencing economic losses as a direct result of a declared disaster. These loans can help businesses meet ordinary and necessary operating expenses, including rent, utilities and other financial obligations that may be difficult to cover due to the interruption of normal business operations.

Businesses may qualify for assistance even if they did not experience physical property damage.

SBA representatives will be available at the Old Town Newhall Library (24500 Main St.) to answer questions, explain eligibility requirements and assist business owners with the application process. In-person assistance will be offered Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., for up to three weeks.

“Business owners are encouraged to take advantage of this free, in-person assistance to learn about available resources and determine whether they qualify for financial support,” the release said.

Applications and online assistance will remain available through the Aug. 16, 2027, application deadline.

For additional information about the SBA disaster loan program and application process, visit city.sc/OTN_Relief. To learn more about local fire recovery resources, visit OldTownNewhall.com.