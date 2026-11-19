The Saugus Union School District governing board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a property exchange agreement with the city of Santa Clarita and declaring the former Santa Clarita Elementary School site exempt surplus property, bringing the site one step closer to possible city ownership.

The item was presented during a special school board meeting on Tuesday, and the motion to approve the resolution was made by governing board member Patti Garibay and seconded by governing board President Matthew Watson. It passed on a unanimous vote.

The resolution is the next step in the process for the city of Santa Clarita to purchase the property, Watson said on Wednesday during a followup call.

The resolution stated that both entities desire to enter into the exchange agreement to effectuate the proposed exchange, subject to its terms and conditions, including procedures for identifying the exchange property, conducting due diligence and title review and satisfying escrow and closing requirements.

The city desires to acquire the former school site to “provide high-quality programs and services, improve community access to city services, and help meet the recreational needs of city residents,” the resolution stated.

If the city acquires the former school site, the Saugus district intends to use the Santa Clarita Elementary proceeds from the transaction for “investment or revenue generation that will directly further the express purposes of the district’s work, operations and long-term plans consistent with Government Code section 54221,” the resolution stated.

Watson was optimistic that if the process moves forward, the exchange agreement would benefit both the district and city, he said, and acknowledged that the process has been a lengthy one and thanked all stakeholders for their insight over the past few years since the site closed.

The Santa Clarita Elementary site is valued at $13 million, and the board approved its closure on Nov. 14, 2023, effective following the 2023-24 school year.

Following the closure, the governing board wanted to make an informed decision, which involved navigating legal considerations and holding multiple study sessions before moving forward with the agreement.

Watson also thanked the district’s “7/11” asset management committee’s role in the process and stated that the board honored the input they provided, he said, before calling it a “win-win” that would benefit everyone involved.