A fire broke out involving three tractor-trailers at an industrial yard near several 55-gallon drums containing oil along the 15200 block of San Fernando Road, just south of the Interstate 5 and State Route 14 interchange on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles Fire Department logs.

Multiple agencies including Los Angeles County Fire Department, LAFD Hazardous Materials team, California Department of Transportation assisted in the fire, the logs said.

By 4:16 p.m., knockdown of the fire was called, according to the logs.

Approximately 100 LAFD personnel and cooperating agencies were initiating runoff management on the scene, the logs said.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic management logs, the incident did not directly affect Interstate 5 traffic. Traffic was halted on San Fernando Road, at the south end of the Newhall Pass.