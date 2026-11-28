With bellies satisfied from Thanksgiving and wallets full of money, people across the Santa Clarita Valley were ready to shop until they dropped during Black Friday.

However, Black Friday looked a little bit different this year with most shoppers having three to no bags in hand. The consensus among shoppers was that Black Friday is not the same as it used to be, and things are becoming too expensive.

Natalia C., who declined to give her last name, had a few bags with her while she was shopping at Valencia Town Center during the morning.

Natalia said she was an avid Black Friday shopper, but the culture of it has shifted.

Shoppers at the Valencia Town Center mall during Black Friday on Nov. 27, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“They were a lot better back then, but I’m grateful for anything,” Natalia said.

While at the mall, Natalia said the best deal she saw was at Urban Outfitters for 40% off.

She added that she prefers Black Friday over Cyber Monday because she likes shopping in person and that it feels better for her.

Natalia said that she thinks the reason people are not coming out as much is because the deals do not feel like deals.

“Because the deals aren’t as amazing as they used to be. I definitely noticed that. Like, people not carrying as many bags,” Natalia said.

Jasmine Alvarez, co-owner of Pluteau Market, just opened her store recently on Main Street in Old Town Newhall. The store was offering 20% off, hoping it would make people want to come in.

“We’re hoping it’ll entice people to come in, especially since we’re brand new, and not a lot of people know about us. So, it’s just ground zero, and have some type of incentive for people to want to come in and shop,” Alvarez said.

Co-owner of Pluteau Market Jasmine Alvarez organizes inventory available for sale during Black Friday, on Nov. 27, 2026 in Old Town Newhall. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

When asked about why people are shopping less on Black Friday from a business owner perspective, Alvarez said that the reputation of it could turn people away.

“I think that Black Friday has this kind of interesting reputation of being insane or crazy. You think about going into the store (and) it’s going to be so overwhelming. So I think it deters a lot of people, even though it’s not what it is today, but that’s just the reputation,” Alvarez said.

While discussing the economy and how it potentially could affect people when it comes to shopping, Alvarez said she thinks people are still shopping a lot, but it might show up differently than what people are used to.

Alvarez recalled working in retail before opening her own store and seeing people spend lots of money.

“It just might be sometimes concentrated online, or maybe there’s different categories that ebb and flow each year. So sometimes it’s like people are really into clothing and then sometimes they’re really into something else,” Alvarez said. “Obviously, we know that politics and elections and everything can affect things. But I try not to focus too much on that because there’s always people who need to purchase things. And it’s just about finding those customers and then also having things that people want.”

Shoppers are met with Black Friday deals at the Valencia Town Center mall on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Claire Stitz, a shopper at Barn and Charm in Newhall, said she shopped at small businesses and at the mall this Black Friday. But she also noticed that it was not as busy as she thought it would be.

“I always thought there would be a line or something and the parking lot was totally empty and maybe more online shopping or maybe just the price of everything being so expensive. Maybe slowing down shopping, I don’t know,” Stitz said.

Stitz said she feels that there are still good deals in stores, but people tend to buy more online. She said she likes Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

Stitz said she thinks the reason the Black Friday culture is changing is because things are pricier these days.

“Well, I think they’re probably spending more money just not on shopping. Because the cost of living is just higher and groceries (too),” Stitz said.