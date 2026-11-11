Trump honors veterans at Arlington National Cemetery 

By Timothy Frudd

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump on Wednesday commemorated the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

“To every veteran here at Arlington and across the nation today, we render you the highest salute,” Trump said. “We offer you our deepest respect and love, and we pledge to you our utmost loyalty and devotion.”

During his speech, Trump honored multiple veterans for their heroism during different eras, including 103-year-old U.S. Army Cpl. Wilbur Jackson “Jack” Myers in World War II, Army Col. Douglas Moore in the Vietnam War, and Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Hendrickson, in the war in Afghanistan.

In addition to honoring American veterans, Trump also thanked U.S. service members currently serving in the conflict with Iran.

“This Veterans Day, I also want to say a very special thanks to every service member currently working to ensure that the world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Trump also touted his administration’s efforts to make improvements at the Department of Veterans Affairs, including reducing the backlog of Veterans Affairs claims and veteran homelessness.

“America’s veterans have always fulfilled their duty to us, and while I’m president of the United States, we will always fulfill our duty to them,” Trump said.

Before making his Veterans Day address, Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Trump was joined for the Veterans Day ceremony by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins. Vance and Collins both delivered remarks honoring America’s veterans prior to Trump’s speech.

Collins, who served as a Navy Reserve and Air Force Reserve chaplain, attributed America’s freedoms to the veterans who have fought to defend the country.

“What is the same throughout history is that every time that this country needed someone, someone stood up,” he said. “That someone is a veteran; that someone has a face and a name; that someone is the reason you are here today.”

Collins also announced that the Veterans Affairs Department has opened 47 new facilities since 2025 and made it easier for veterans to go to the hospital and receive compensation.

During his speech, Vance, himself a Marine Corps veteran, called on his fellow veterans to fight for each other.

“One of the most important things our veterans do is not just fight for their country; they fight for their fellow veterans,” he said.

“And let me say, as one veteran to the next, we are picking up that torch every single day. We will never leave our veterans behind. Ladies and gentlemen, that is my most sacred promise to every person here today.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin were also in attendance at the ceremony on Wednesday.

Trump issued a Veterans Day proclamation on Tuesday honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. military since the founding of America.

“Millions of brave men and women have served in the United States armed forces with heroic determination and sacrifice, safeguarding our security, prosperity, and sovereignty,” Trump wrote.

“Today, we are united in gratitude for the courage of our Airmen, Coast Guardsmen, Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, and Guardians, and we thank the families who have stood with them in their service to our country.”

Nov. 11 marks the 108th anniversary of the World War I armistice. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first anniversary of the World War I armistice, Nov. 11, 1919, as the first commemoration of what was originally called Armistice Day.

In 1938, Congress passed an act recognizing Nov. 11 as a national holiday known as Armistice Day, which primarily honored World War I veterans. The holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all American veterans.