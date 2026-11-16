By Chase Smith

Contributing Writer

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said he has a path to winning the Senate Democratic leadership race, three days after announcing a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“I have a path to get there. No doubt about it,” Van Hollen told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, when asked how many votes he has.

He put a number on his support in a separate interview the same day.

“We’re about 15 and growing. This is a wide-open race,” Van Hollen said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Van Hollen did not name his supporters. Senate Democrats are scheduled to choose their leader by closed ballot on Dec. 1, and the winner will become majority leader when Democrats take control of the chamber in January.

In the interviews on Fox News and CNN, Van Hollen said a list of supporters released by Schumer’s team is inaccurate. He told Bash that several senators on the list have committed to voting for him, while others are open to a change.

Few senators have taken public positions. Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Sen.-elect Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, have said they back Schumer.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan have said they back Van Hollen. Sens.-elect Adam Hamilton, D-Kan., Troy Jackson, D-Maine, and Annie Andrews, D-S.C., have said they will not support Schumer and have not endorsed Van Hollen.

Schumer and Van Hollen’s offices did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Van Hollen said on ABC’s “This Week” that Schumer’s team has put out “a lot of misinformation” and is trying to “instill fear” in senators who might support a new leader. He also said on CNN and Fox News that credible reports say Schumer’s team is trying to move the election up from Dec. 1.

“I see it as a sign of weakness that they want to bring the date forward rather than have this debate,” he said on CNN.

In a Nov. 12 statement, Schumer said he welcomes any discussion about the caucus’ future.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together — 55 seats and counting is an amazing result — and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic leader,” he said.

Schumer said at a news conference last week, before Van Hollen officially announced a challenge, that he was confident he would be elected majority leader. Gillibrand, Gallego and Whitehouse stood beside him and backed him.

Shortly before Schumer spoke that day, Sanders told reporters at the Capitol that he has known Schumer for more than 30 years and that nobody works harder.

“But in my view, the time is now for change, and I will not be supporting Chuck to be reelected as the Democratic leader,” Sanders said.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who appeared with Sanders, has not committed to any candidate. She said she would not vote for anyone who doesn’t present a concrete plan to govern differently, including what Democrats would do in their first 100 days, and that the standard applies to Schumer and any challenger.

ABC hosts asked Van Hollen about a Nov. 12 statement from King that credited him with the party’s midterm wins.

“Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series?” King said of Schumer.

Van Hollen said on ABC that he respects the work of the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm — the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which he once chaired — but that voters, not Washington or Schumer, drove the results.

On policy, Van Hollen said Democrats should use all their powers to end the Iran war and should not approve any more money for it, a position he said Schumer does not share.

Government funding runs out on Dec. 11, and Democrats are weighing whether to use that deadline to force an end to the war. Asked whether that could lead to a shutdown, Van Hollen said the question is whether President Donald Trump would close the government to keep the war going.

He said he would not push to end the Senate filibuster right away and that the caucus would decide any change, although he believes the rule needs reform.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has said it would be troubling if the caucus elected Van Hollen, citing his positions on Israel. Van Hollen responded that American taxpayers should not give “a blank check” to any government and said Fetterman may be “looking for an exit ramp” from the party.

Van Hollen separately told Bash he is not building toward a presidential run and that his campaign website directs contributions to 2028 Senate candidates.

Joseph Lord and Jack Phillips contributed to this report.