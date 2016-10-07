David Ortega: How can I stand with Caforio?

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Friday, October 7th, 2016

Steve Knight, Bryan Caforio

I would love to stand with Bryan Caforio. I really would.

I would love to stand side by side with my Democratic candidate and fight for the preservation of the environment, the rights of women and a stronger economy.

The Caforio who can fight for what he believes in and back up his ideas with facts and scientific evidence is the Caforio I would be proud to call my congressional candidate.

I would stand with Caforio as I have stood with Democratic candidates in my district for the last 20 years. But how can I stand with a candidate who can’t even stand for himself?

We have had the misfortune these past few months of an election season riddled with dirty politics, rigged systems and constant attack pieces.

And how does Bryan Caforio add to this turmoil? With his own dirty, tumultuous crusade against incumbent Steve Knight. Being on Bryan Caforio’s email list is like being on the third grade playground listening to a bully trying to deflect his own insecurities by putting down everyone around him.

Except at least the bully isn’t asking other people for money to fund his abuse.

Caforio isn’t fooling anybody by attacking Steve Knight. We know Steve Knight. We like Steve Knight (even if we don’t agree with him on all the issues).

Some of us even voted for Steve Knight. The efforts by the Caforio camp to smear Knight as a woman-hating, Social Security-demolishing, loose cannon candidate are falling on deaf ears.

The one who we really don’t know is Bryan Caforio. We have a national election dedicated to picking the lesser of two evils, so why would Caforio insist on bringing that notion to the local stage by propping up this “Well, you definitely don’t want this Knight character, might as well vote for me” platform?

I wish I could say I support Caforio and his bully tactics. I wish I could say Caforio represented me and the values of my district. I wish I could say these things.

But when I have to vote for the candidate who I believe represents a strong leader and a dedicated public servant, I have to say I stand with Steve Knight.

  • lrglaw

    You left out that he is a carpetbagger from Beverley Hills who moved into our Congressional District only a year or so ago. He represents for me the worse of Democratic Machine Politics, handpicked by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Commitee (“DCCC”) and people like Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee, who clearly favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders (whom I voted for as a “No Party preference Voter” AKA Independent.

    So the DCCC looks around and identifies “vulnerable Congressional Districts” held by Republicans, and they then go out and find a “Candidate” that they can throw their considerable money and assistance to. They are not acting in the best interests of the Congressional District and its residents. It is a purely partisan and power politics move that cares nothing about finding a suitable candidate who has lived in the district for years, and knows the people and the issues in that district. So they find someone like Caforio who lives pretty far away from the Congressional District both geographically and has really no connection to the Congressional District, he goes through their extensive vetting process, and once he checks off all the right boxes, “he is their man.” If elected with their power and financial resources of the DCCC he will be expected to fall in line and toe the party line, and of course he will, because he would not have been elected without all of the money and resources that flowed into his campaign from ourtside of the district.

    The DCCC will also introduce him to its extensive and well healed donors (also from outside of our congressional district), where he will mingle with and solicit campaign donations from the Democratic Fat Cat Donors who have a national agenda of regaining Democratic Control of both the House of Representatives, the US Senate, and of course Hillary Clinton as President. None of these well heeled donors care a at all who ends up in Congress from our Congressional district , as long as it is someone who had a “D” next to their name, and will be a reliable Democratic Party-line voter. That is what they will get with Brian Caforio, their hand-picked man.

    Steve Knight for whatever his faults and differences in policies with some voters in our Congressional District, has lived in this district his entire life, with exceptions for his time in the service with the Army, and his father, Pete Knight, was also a long term resident of Antelope Valley as an Air Force Test Pilot, and a local elected official for many years.

    Pete Knight represents a years-long neighbor of ours whom we can vote to return to Congress, a man whose kids have attended school with our children for years. Steve Knight’s prior Democratic opponent Dr. Lee Rogers, a podiatrist from Simi Valley, was also a local candidate with many years living in the Congressional District he sought to represent, and as far as I can remember, the many Democratic Challengers to the Former Republican Congressman from our district, Buck McKeon, have always been a resident of this Congressional District with long residency in the district.

    Lee Rogers proved his independence from the Democratic machine when he endorsed Steve Knight over his fellow Republican Tony Strictland, drawing criticism frmo the democratic party: “Two Republicans edged out Rogers in California’s new top two primary for the run off in the June 2014 election. Rogers endorsed Republican Steve Knight over Republican Tony Strickland which drew criticism from the Democratic Party,but Rogers stated, “I didn’t create the rules and I care too much about our district to let it fall to a dishonest carpetbagger who is interested only in himself, like Tony Strickland.””

    Well in 2016 we are faced with another dishonest carpetbagger who quickly moved into the district with the intention of running against Steve Knight with the blessings and the financial support of the National Democratic Party. Just say no to this Beverley Hills Carpetbagging lawyer from Beverley Hills, who has tried to portray himself as a fighter for the little guy, but who’s corporate law firm background suggests he has spent most of his professional career protecting powerful corporations and their interests.

    Read about Steve Knight’s life of service to his country on his Wikepedia page and to his community and to the people of Los Angeles in eighteen years of policing the mean streets of LA, as a Los Angeles Police Officer. He has served in a progression of Public Offices starting as a local city councilman, a state Assemblyman, a state Senator, and now a one term congressman. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Knight_(politician) Compare his life of Service to thin public service resume of his Democratic Challenger, Caforio, who has never held public office before. He dishonestly claims he is a “consumer rights attorney” in his campaign literature, but the LA times shredded that claim in this article: http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-bryan-caforio-legal-cases-steve-knight-20160926-snap-story.html

    The Democratic Party Machine, refused to support its local democratic congressional candidate Lt. Lou Vince, and who, like Dr Rogers who challenged Steve Knight in 2014, has since endorsed his former Republican Opponent Steve Knight over the Beverley Hills Carpetbagger Brian Caforio. (Dr. Rogers later rescinded his initial endorsement of Steve Knight)

    It is time we shine a bright light on the ugly negative campaign run by this outsider to smear a good man.
    Definition of Carpetbagger: A guy who moved into the district with his spouse in November of 2015:

    So is it true that Caforio is a recent resident of the district and no 25th District constituents have donated to his campaign?

    We researched the claim and found that Caforio moved to the district in November 2015, a month before he announced his plans, and filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to run against Knight.[2][3][4] We also reviewed the 2015 year-end financial report, the most recent disclosure that Caforio’s campaign filed with the FEC, and found that, of his 114 individual contributors, one 25th District resident had donated to the campaign in 2015. That constituent was his wife.[5] Caforio’s campaign disputed the NRCC’s claim and identified two more contributors who reside in the district. Each had given less than $200, which is the threshold for reporting the donor’s information to the FEC.[6] One of the donors identified, Gonzalo Freixes, is listed in FEC documents as the campaign treasurer.

    “Conflict Among Democrats

    Caforio, a 32-year-old trial lawyer with Susman Godfrey LLP in Los Angeles, announced his candidacy in December 2015, joining three others already seeking to challenge Knight.[3]

    Caforio’s candidacy reportedly sparked a rift between local and national Democratic Party officials. One of the candidates, Lou Vince, a Los Angeles County police lieutenant and member of the Agua Dulce, Calif., town council, had been working with local Democratic Party officials and had their support.[12][13] Vince filed his statement of candidacy with the FEC in May 2015.[14]

    But Vince was asked to consider dropping out by national party officials, including Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) who is chair of the California Democratic Congressional Delegation, after Caforio entered the race, according to The Los Angeles Times.[12][15] Vince, whom the paper said has struggled to raise funds, refused to drop out and won a pre-endorsement conference among local party activists making him a strong favorite to win the endorsement from the state party.[12]

    At least one of Vince’s local Democratic supporters charged that Caforio was an outsider because he only recently moved to the district.[12]

    “There was a lot of negativity about the new guy. He is a carpetbagger,” Jodie Cooper, executive vice president of the Simi Valley Democratic Club told The Los Angeles Times. “[Vince] really made a concerted effort to meet with people and then all of a sudden this guy comes in with money?”[12]

    Caforio’s campaign disputed some of the claims made in The Los Angeles Times article, including that Lofgren was involved in pressuring Vince to leave the race and the level of Vince’s support with local officials. The campaign said Caforio had received the endorsement of Shawn Terris, who is chair of the Ventura County Democratic Party, on January 12 and the Los Angeles County Young Democrats on February 6.[16] The campaign also touted the support of congressman from neighboring districts, such as Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) of the 30th District, and from SEIU California, which endorsed Caforio on March 1.[17]

    Conclusion

    The NRCC has charged that Democrat Bryan Caforio, who is vying to challenge Republican incumbent Steve Knight to represent California’s 25th Congressional District, is a political outsider who is “so obviously disconnected from the 25th District that not even one resident donated to his campaign.”[1]

    So is it true that Caforio is a recent resident of the district and no 25th District constituents have donated to his campaign?

    Yes, it is true. Caforio moved to the district in November, a month prior to announcing his plans and filing papers with the Federal Election Commission to run against Knight.[2][3][4] We also reviewed the 2015 year-end financial report that Caforio filed with the FEC and found that one of his 114 individual donors was a resident of the 25th District and that was his wife.[5] Caforio’s campaign, which contested the NRCC’s claim, provided two more contributors who reside in the district. Each had given less than $200, which is the threshold for reporting the donor’s information in FEC disclosures.[6] One of the donors identified, Gonzalo Freixes, is listed in FEC documents as the campaign treasurer.

    From: https://ballotpedia.org/Verbatim_fact_check:_Is_Congressional_candidate_Bryan_Caforio_a_recent_resident_of_California%27s_25th_Congressional_District%3F

  • Carfario is a tool, a puppet. His whole career has been spent a a hired mouthpiece, he has just decided that he wants to be a puppet for the democrat party now.

  • Kevin Hannant

    This is a joke. Talk about third grade. I think the writer needs to go back to third grade to learn that you must support your claims with facts. There are none here. Steve Knight’s voting record speaks for itself. For example…Knight just recently voted to stop funding the EEOC which researches compensation and therefore serves as a check on equal pay–not good for women in particular. He also said that Social Security was a bad idea. Those are facts. Also, speaking of facts, Steve Knight has repeatedly stated a position and then voted exactly in the opposite fashion–releasing Trump’s taxes for one. I would suggest that the writer do his homework.