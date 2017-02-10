I think of her often – she has a lovely face

She’s in my dreams – she has a lovely face

She loves another – I’m left alone

The years flew by – my life’s unknown

One day I saw her – she has a lovely face

She looked at me – she has a lovely face

She brushed a tear from her eye

She turned away and started to cry

I pulled her to me and hugged her tightly

Looked into her eyes and kissed her lightly

She loves another and left me alone

The years flew by – I’m still unknown

I think of her often – she has a lovely face

She is my dream – she has a lovely face