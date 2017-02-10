I think of her often – she has a lovely face
She’s in my dreams – she has a lovely face
She loves another – I’m left alone
The years flew by – my life’s unknown
One day I saw her – she has a lovely face
She looked at me – she has a lovely face
She brushed a tear from her eye
She turned away and started to cry
I pulled her to me and hugged her tightly
Looked into her eyes and kissed her lightly
She loves another and left me alone
The years flew by – I’m still unknown
I think of her often – she has a lovely face
She is my dream – she has a lovely face