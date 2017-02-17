The Santa Clarita Valley Association of California School Administrators awarded their “Partners in Educational Excellence” award to Assistance League Santa Clarita on Monday night, January 30, at the Saugus Union School District Awards Dinner. The organization was recognized for outstanding commitment to students and their families through their signature program Operation School Bell, which provides new school clothes and shoes to students in need. This year alone, the program served over 2,200 elementary through high school students in every school district of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The award was presented by Audrey Asplund, Chapter President of the Santa Clarita Valley Association of California School Administrators. Receiving the award on behalf of Assistance League Santa Clarita were Gayle Abril-Nolet, V.P. of Philanthropic Programs and Connie Loerch, Chair of Operation School Bell. Both women expressed how very proud they were to represent such an exceptional organization and how honored they were that the work being done by Assistance League was being recognized. Abril-Nolet went on to say, “I gave thirty years of service to the children in our community through my career as a teacher and a school administrator. The desire to continue to be of service didn’t end when I retired. I enjoy the feeling that I can still contribute and make a difference in the lives of students. Young families work so hard to provide for their children. It is our desire that the programs at Assistance League Santa Clarita make life a little easier for those parents.”

Sales from Assistance League Resale store, located at 24364 Main Street in Newhall, and Sunset in the Vineyard provide the funds for Operation School Bell. Community and Media Partners also help by donating money and spreading the word about the mission of making a difference in the lives of families in the Santa Clarita Valley. Assistance League is a 100 percent volunteer-driven organization. To learn more about Assistance League go to www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita