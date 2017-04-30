A 75-year-old male and a seven-year-old female child were identified as the two deceased victims from the fatal crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Saturday.

David John Kelly of Green Valley and seven-year-old Sophia Reveles from Santa Clarita died as a result from a fatal, two-vehicle traffic collision, according to officials with California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The collision occurred around 11:40 a.m. when a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on the 33,000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in the northbound lane.

The Toyota truck, driven by an adult male with the seven-year-old passenger, traveled over the double yellow line when the truck crashed into the front of a Volkswagen.

The child in the truck was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

David John Kelly, 75, was the driver of the Volkswagen and died at the scene.

The 50-year-old male driver of the Toyota truck sustained major injuries and was transported to Henry Mayo Hospital. It is unclear what condition the patient is in.

According to supervising fire dispatcher Cheryl Sims, an adult male was transported to the hospital via helicopter.

According to a news release by Newhall CHP, alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the collision.