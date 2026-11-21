By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

Nearly 150 people on a cruise ship making stops in the Caribbean and Central America were sickened with diarrhea and vomiting, according to an update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday, the CDC said that 134 passengers and 14 crew members became ill in the outbreak on the Princess Cruises-operated Caribbean Princess. Overall, 2,936 passengers and 1,132 crew members are on board. It added that the causative agent of the illness is currently unknown.

The cruise left Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Nov. 11, and was to make one last stop in Grand Cayman on Friday. The liner has already stopped in the Dutch Caribbean, Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica, according to the tracking website CruiseMapper. It’s due to return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday.

The cruise line said in a statement provided to media outlets that it could “confirm that a limited number of guests aboard Caribbean Princess have reported mild gastrointestinal illness.”

“Our crew responded promptly by implementing enhanced sanitation protocols across the ship, including comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures,” the company added. “While most guests remain unaffected, we are continuing to closely monitor the situation.”

Princess Cruises did not return a request for comment on Thursday. The company has been headquartered in Valencia since 2001 but last year announced it was shifting operations to South Florida and would complete its exit from the Santa Clarita Valley by 2028.

According to the CDC notice, the cruise line took actions such as “increased cleaning and disinfection procedures according to their outbreak prevention and response plan,” collecting stool specimens for testing, isolating sick passengers and crew members, and consulting with the agency’s Vessel Sanitation Program about cleaning procedures as well as reporting cases.

The CDC said that its Vessel Sanitation Program is remotely monitoring the cases and will review the ship’s response procedures.

While the cause was not listed, the CDC said norovirus was common in outbreaks on ships but stressed that finding the source can take time.

Norovirus is the leading cause of food-borne illness in the United States, responsible for 58% of such infections acquired in the country each year, according to the CDC.

On average each year, there are around 900 deaths, mainly in adults aged 65 and older, 109,000 hospitalizations, 465,000 emergency room visits, and 19 million to 21 million illnesses across the United States, says the CDC.

Other frequently reported symptoms aside from diarrhea and vomiting can include nausea, stomach pain and fever, the CDC says.

Generally, people with norovirus will experience symptoms around 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Most recover within one to three days. Young children, older people, and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk, with dehydration from vomiting and diarrhea the top concern.

The Princess Cruises outbreak is the first to occur on a cruise liner in around four months.

In July, the CDC said that a significant number of passengers on the Lindblad Expeditions’ National Geographic Sea Bird reported being ill, the fourth such incident on the ship in two months. The cause was listed as unknown.

So far in 2026, there have been 10 outbreaks on cruise ships. Five of them have been caused by norovirus, according to the CDC.