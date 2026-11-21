After a week that saw Castaic’s Chiquita Canyon Landfill on national news over an eruption that spewed gases, leachate and trash all over the neighborhood, the landfill’s neighbors and their representatives renewed pleas for help Friday outside a local hotel.

L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger requested “relief for all community members affected,” according to an email Friday from Helen Chavez, Barger’s assistant chief of staff, but residents shared concerns about the level of help outside the Best Western in Valencia, one of the hotels where people have been temporarily relocated after Monday’s methane geyser that was prompted by drilling at the beleaguered landfill.

On Thursday, Texas-based Waste Connections, which owns the landfill, authorized residents’ hotel stays until the Monday before Thanksgiving.

However, residents, speaking Friday in a news conference at the hotel along with Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, and state Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, said that’s not enough.

Jennifer Elkins shares her concern during Friday’s news conference. Perry Smith/The Signal

One of the major remaining concerns centers around the unanswered questions about what was in the geyser and the black, gummy, soot-like substance it deposited all over neighboring properties.

During a five-hour Castaic Area Town Council meeting Wednesday, the Department of Toxic Substances Control confirmed that it received samples the day of the incident, but even rushed testing could take approximately two weeks.

Sonia Orozco, who lives near the landfill with her family, said her father was recently diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, and she can’t be around him because she doesn’t feel safe in their home.

“We’re just so frustrated. My kids want to go home,” she said tearfully, holding over her shoulder a son, whom she said gets nosebleeds every week. “We can’t. We want to spend time with their grandfather — we can’t. He’s very sick and no one’s doing anything. We need someone to declare this a state of emergency.”

Cher Arabalo, another Castaic Area Town Council member, said the community needs more guidance and support than has been available, calling on state and federal leaders to step up.

“I’m asking today, Gov. (Gavin) Newsom, where are you? We haven’t heard from you. We haven’t seen you. We need your help. President (Donald) Trump. I appeal to you, sir. We need your help. We’re asking for help. We need it. The community needs it. We’ve been suffering too long. We need to be safe. Our home should be our refuge.”

Jennifer Elkins, a member of the Val Verde Civic Association, said Friday there have been challenges with the landfill regarding the relocation effort.

She said the temporary relocation offer has been extended to Val Verde and Hasley Hills residents impacted by the incident, but not those in the communities of Live Oak and Hillcrest, as well as other parts of Castaic, which were also affected.

Elkins said the hotel staff has been sympathetic and understanding with her request for a larger room to accommodate her family of five, with the landfill ultimately authorizing the change.

She’s sure of two things, she said: She won’t be able to prepare a turkey in her hotel room; and she doesn’t want to go back home until she knows what spewed out of the landfill and onto her property.

“And I think Chiquita Canyon Landfill should be hosting Thanksgiving dinner for everyone who has been evacuated because this is so unfair that we are missing the holiday,” she said.

When asked about the relocation limits Friday, Chavez wrote that Chiquita/Waste Connections “decided their own eligibility guidelines; the county did not limit them.”

When asked why the county is leaving the relief to Chiquita and whether vouchers would be available for those excluded, Chavez wrote back that, “Supervisor Barger believes relief for impacted residents must go beyond short-term hotel vouchers. Families may need extended temporary housing, rental assistance, and longer-term housing solutions if they cannot reasonably remain in their homes. The supervisor and county initiated litigation against Waste Connection and Chiquita Canyon LLC to compel the responsible party to provide that relief.” She added that, “The county’s focus is on holding the responsible party accountable and ensuring residents receive meaningful assistance — not leaving taxpayers to shoulder the burden.”

Barger also requested Public Health to conduct a community survey this weekend, which should provide more information about the local impacts.

Maria Unzueta, district director for Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, said Barger, Schiavo and Whitesides sent a letter ahead of Wednesday’s town council meeting to call on the Environmental Protection Agency to “legally require Chiquita Canyon Landfill to fund and provide expanded and extended hotel stays well past Monday’s deadline; (and provide) California Air Resource Board certified air purifiers for every resident; full coverage of all immediate relief and displacement costs; (and) permanent relocation resources for families who have suffered for over four years and can no longer safely stay in their homes.”

An EPA official confirmed Friday afternoon that the agency had received the letter, “and we are responding,” according to an email from Julia Giarmoleo, regional press and congressional liaison for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Our agency’s senior official for the Pacific Southwest Region, Regional Administrator Mike Martucci, has engaged directly with elected officials — including Supervisor Barger and Rep. Whitesides — and with air quality and state environmental leadership at the highest level. In addition, local, state and federal agencies, including EPA, have formed a Rapid Response Team to address the health and environmental impacts of the release. The team will coordinate the actions regulators and CCL will take to mitigate risk and prevent further impacts.”