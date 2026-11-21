Hundreds packed the house Tuesday at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, not for a musical performance but instead filling the hall with the sounds of protest.

The focus of their animus: the Judicial Council of California.

The agency that oversees court facilities throughout the state identified a long-overdue need to replace the Santa Clarita Courthouse, sought for replacement due to outdated infrastructure, seismic deficiencies and plans to accommodate one of L.A. County’s fastest growing areas.

Their solution: purchasing the 3.75-acre property at 26501 McBean Parkway for an eight-story, 178,000-square-foot, $650 million courthouse across the street from the Valencia Town Center.

The plan to put the courthouse across from the mall was angrily harangued for hours while the courts’ administrators explained the benefits that residents might enjoy by having all their legal services available locally.

However, there was one potential option brought back into the fold during the meeting that the city of Santa Clarita and the Judicial Council agreed on — the Santa Clarita Civic Center.

The problem: Neither the city nor the state owns the site. It’s entitled to Los Angeles County, a perspective absent from Tuesday night’s discussion.

Natalie Vartanian, senior field representative for L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, was in attendance. When city officials asked about the potential for letting the state put a massive courthouse construction project at the civic center in August, Barger wrote back in September that such a move might require the county take over the Valencia Library to relocate its other services.

However, city staff this week said they were unaware of any discussion about that potential, despite a mention of that plan in Barger’s letter.

While the Judicial Council oversees courthouse facilities, it doesn’t control the property the courthouse sits on — a dynamic that David Slayton, executive officer for the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, attempted to explain Tuesday.

“So, as you heard from (City Manager Ken Striplin), one of the sites that we I think remain interested in and were interested in from the beginning, is the existing courthouse site,” Slayton said. “One of the things that we know about that site right now is that that is a county-titled building that the courthouse is currently in.”

The Judicial Council owns access to about 88% of the courthouse building, “but obviously that parcel is for a small courthouse, and so if we wanted to put a larger one on it, we would need additional space there that is currently owned by the county.”

Mayor Laurene Weste mentioned the civic center site in her opening remarks, indicating she wanted to hear what people thought about it as an alternative.

Striplin indicated in his comments Tuesday that the Santa Clarita Civic Center was not one of the preferred sites originally identified by the city.

“But based on where we’re where we are and the elimination of so many other sites, it was put back on the table. One of the advantages of this location is that it is already, again, a long history of being a courthouse,” he said. “The community is familiar with that, with the services there, and expanding the location would just expand the presence. As the civic center is primarily owned by the county of Los Angeles and houses regional county offices, the city contacted Supervisor Barger to discuss the possibility of exploring this location as an alternative to the McBean site.”

When The Signal originally inquired about the possibility of using the current courthouse site in November 2025, then-county CEO Fesia Davenport shared a letter with the newspaper saying the civic center site should be removed from the list, unless the state plans to fund the relocation of all the services currently housed there.

Then the Santa Clarita City Council sent Barger the letter in August, again asking about the potential for the civic center.

Barger’s response pointed out a need for any relocation process to be done in a “transparent fashion, and with thoughtful consideration of the county’s needs.”

The letter pointed out that in addition to the current courthouse, the Santa Clarita Civic Center “houses numerous county departments,” including the local offices of the Department of Public Works, Department of Regional Planning, the District Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office and the Los Angeles County Fire Department-Fire Prevention Division.

“In order to consider the potential sale of this site to the Judicial Council, these department personnel will need to be relocated. Accordingly, the county will need a thoughtful, comprehensive plan, including the necessary financial support from the city and/or the Judicial Council,” Barger’s letter continued. “It is my understanding that the city may be willing to consider the city library facility to serve as an alternative site for the county’s departments that would be displaced by this proposed courthouse. The county will explore that option given its proximity to the courthouse and minimal disruption to the services provided to the community.”

When asked Wednesday if the city had had any discussions with the county regarding the possible relocation of county facilities, Carrie Lujan, communications manager for the city, said no, because it’s a state project, so “it would be their responsibility to work out a relocation program.”

Masis Hagobian, interim assistant to the city manager, said Thursday there’s been no staff-level discussion he’s aware of regarding the library or any relocation services.

City officials shared the letter sent in August, which asks for support for the civic center site, but it does not mention the library as a potential relocation spot.

For their part, the SCV’s primary representatives in the Legislature — Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, and state Sen. Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Acton — have called the McBean Parkway site both “unacceptable” and a “nonstarter,” respectively.

Martinez-Valladares said a facility built to reinforce a commitment to justice and transparency should be built by a process that reflects those values.

Schiavo mentioned a possible budgetary and legislative fix Tuesday, explaining her effort Wednesday as a way to take some of the financial pressure that’s driving the Judicial Council’s site-selection process.

Due to how the state has to finance long-term projects in the hundreds of millions like the courthouse, there are often deadlines associated with funds that are earmarked, which agencies need to meet in order to utilize that funding, she said. Court officials mentioned more than once how the courthouse was a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to get state funding.”

The McBean Parkway property is currently in escrow with the state, a process that won’t be completed until the environmental impact review for the site is finished and approved next year, according to a timeline given by the Judicial Council.

“They already were supposed to secure a location by 2026, and they had to get an extension, a one-year extension … so now it’s 2027. So that’s part of this kind of deadline urgency, or you know the millions of dollars that state funding disappears,” Schiavo said. “So, I am hoping that we can just take the foot off the gas a little bit and give more time for the (Judicial Council) to explore more locations with the city,” she said, “and work collaboratively to find an appropriate place that people can agree on and feel comfortable with.”