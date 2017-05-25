Santa Clarita resident Otmaro Ruiz, the award-winning, multi-talented, well-regarded Arranger/Composer/Pianist who will be performing in concert with classic jazz vocalist Sylvia Brooks on June 7 at Catalina Jazz Club to celebrate the release of Sylvia’s latest CD ‘The Arrangement’ which features the talents of four L.A.-based Arrangers – one being Otmaro Ruiz. Ruiz will perform live on piano with Sylvia and arranged two songs on the new CD. Considered one of the most important jazz pianists in the current scene, Venezuelan Ruiz is known for his versatility and virtuosity.

Ruiz was also recently nominated for Best Arrangement Instrumental – Vocal for the 58th Grammy Awards 2016 for his original arrangement of “Garota de Ipanema” for Catina Deluna and Lado B Brazilian Project debut album.

With an intense musical career, filled with concerts, workshops and recordings worldwide, Otmaro was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Musical Arts from Shepherd University. His work as an arranger was recognized by the American Academy of Recording Arts with a 2016 Grammy Nomination.

