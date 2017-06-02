You can experience the charm of shopping in Montrose every day of the week, with nearly 200 businesses providing everything from convenience items to exclusive designs. There are few places in Los Angeles like the tree-lined Honolulu Avenue shops and restaurants that meet the needs of residents in the Crescenta-Canada Valley. Window shoppers can smell the bakery goods and choose to stop into an art gallery, dance studio or sit in one of its cafes.

Every year the experience gets even better during the

Montrose Arts & Crafts Festival, which will be held this year on June 3-4. The streets of Montrose from Verdugo to Las Palmas will be filled with more than 300 fine artists, crafters, food vendors, musicians and entertainers.

Montrose Shopping Park is the home of the Harvest Market on Sundays and a calendar of special events from car shows to wine walks. The Montrose Arts & Crafts Festival is the largest outdoor event in the City of Glendale. Each year, thousands of visitors from far and wide stroll the streets to see handmade crafts, jewelry, fine art, textiles, flowers and much more.

The weekend festival will include an International Food Court with seating for 100 people, along with the added Montrose Harvest Market that Sunday on Ocean View Boulevard. Shoppers can taste food from Hawaiian Rotisserie Chicken, as well as Thai dishes, Mexican tamales, American barbecue and many others. Montrose Travel will again turn their parking lot into a Kids’ Zone with giant inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo and face painters.

It’s a chance for visitors to rediscover the century-old Montrose Shopping Park and explore the exciting energy of an annual tradition. Hours of the Montrose Arts & Crafts Festival are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.

Festival booths will be located on the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue in the Montrose Shopping Park. The event is sponsored by the Montrose Shopping Park Association. For more information, call 818-541-0699 or visit Shopmontrose.com.