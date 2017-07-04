Lynda Frautnik: Gallery not included in Santa Clarita Fact Book

In reading the Santa Clarita Fact Book that arrived in last week’s Signal, I was disappointed at the omission of the public art gallery that is run by the Santa Clarita Artists Association.

The SCAA Gallery features art by local artists, and their exhibits change approximately every six weeks. This gallery, funded in part by grants from the city of Santa Clarita, is staffed by the participating artists who volunteer their time. The Gallery has been open for a year and is located at 22508 6th Street in the heart of the Old Town Newhall Arts District.

I am sorry that a publication that reaches so many SCV households and is kept by many as a community reference did not include us.