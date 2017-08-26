SCV Voices: Acosta and Wilk, don’t claim credit for improvements

Nobody likes traffic. But while you’re sitting in the new slowdowns on Interstate 5, here’s something to think about: This infrastructure project is bringing tens of millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to our community.

Here’s something else to think about: our state Assemblyman Dante Acosta and state Senator Scott Wilk voted against it. But while they were waving around their pristine new shovels at the Aug. 9 groundbreaking, Acosta and Wilk hoped the people of Santa Clarita wouldn’t remember that. That’s not just hypocritical – it’s insulting, and both of them deserve to be called on it.

In early August, Caltrans began construction of a $171 million Roadway Rehabilitation Project on I-5. Nearly 16 miles of the freeway, which runs through Santa Clarita, will be repaired and improved in the upcoming years.

We need these improvements. We need them right here in Santa Clarita. On Aug. 18, one of The Signal’s front page stories stated: “Jobless rate jumps again in July.” After years of new employment, it’s the second month in a row that unemployment has gone up. It was 3.7 percent in May, and now it’s 4.8 percent. The many jobs this construction brings to the valley are very welcome.

Along with new jobs, there are other benefits. The construction will help millions of commuters throughout California by making the I-5 smoother and safer. And it was all made possible by the State Highway Operation and Protection Program, which pays for upgrades and expansions of the state’s vast network of highways.

That Caltrans Office of State Highway Operations and Protection Program recently got a boost from Senate Bill 1, a major piece of infrastructure legislation that was recently signed into law.

This is the bill Mr. Acosta and Mr. Wilk voted against.

SB 1 is a $52 billion initiative for widespread improvements to California’s transportation system, including adding new mass transit and fixing pothole-pocked roads and rusting bridges. That money will come from small boosts in gas taxes and vehicle fees, estimated to cost the average Californians a little less than $10 a month.

Just as nobody likes traffic, nobody likes taxes. Even small increases like this. But sometimes that’s the necessary price to making life in our town better, stronger, and more prosperous.

Mr. Acosta, the Republican who represents the 38th Assembly District, and Mr. Wilk, who represents the 21st Senate District, did everything they could to kill Senate Bill 1. As The Signal reported in an April 7 article, Acosta called it “disheartening” and claimed Democrats who were supporting it were “disconnected” from the people they represent.

Wilk used even more inflammatory language, claiming the bill was meant to “punish my constituents.” Those two, along with almost every Republican in the Assembly and Senate, voted no on SB 1.

But Acosta and Wilk wanted to have it both ways, so they showed up at the groundbreaking ceremony for the I-5 project to celebrate the same kind of infrastructure improvements that they opposed.

This is an example of staggering disrespect to those of us they represent. Do Dante Acosta and Scott Wilk really believe we’re stupid? Do they think people won’t notice that they’re claiming credit for infrastructure construction and new jobs after fighting like hell against the funding for them?

We’ve had enough lying and deception from politicians. This cannot continue. Mr. Acosta and Mr. Wilk show contempt for the people of this area through this blatant hypocrisy.

Nobody likes construction traffic. Nobody likes taxes, even small increases. But at least those things result in something good for the public.

Nobody likes deceptive politicians, either. And nothing useful comes from them. Nothing at all but more lies and cronyism and grandstanding.

If Wilk and Acosta think we will fall for this scam, this little dance, they are mistaken. That’s why this is a letter not merely from one person, or one household, but from many people throughout this area.

You thought you could fool us, Mr. Wilk and Mr. Acosta. But we see you.

And now, hopefully, you see us.

Jill and Anthony Breznican, Valencia; Shara and Ed Darden, Valencia; Amy and Steve Elzer, Valencia; Jen Franco, Valencia; Stacy Friedler, Valencia; Joan Datz Green, Valencia; Bess Birnbaum Kaufman, Stevenson Ranch; Anayeli Lopez and Wilfredo Marroquin, Valencia; Carol Meredith, Valencia; Shelly and Richard Ellis Preston Jr., Castaic; Clarence Rector, Valencia; Sue Sylwester-Rice and Greg Rice, Valencia; Natalie Garrett, Saugus.

  • Gary Bierend

    Please show me where either Wilk or Acosta took credit for SB1, neither one claimed “credit” in the August 9th article in The Signal. (https://signalscv.com/2017/08/09/caltrans-celebrates-start-5-construction/)

  • Brian Baker

    A bunch of leftists who like higher taxes. What a shocker.

    The state could have cancelled the umpty-billion dollar not-so-high-speed train boondoggle, and used that money to fix roads, but oh, no! Let’s stick the peeps with more taxes instead.

    Good for Acosta and Wilk!

    • No they can’t. The money for HSR is specifically for HSR. If it’s not used for HSR, it’s not used at all. Furthermore, Congress required that California finish whatever they start and right now, work is in various stages of progress for over 100 miles of the route.

      • Brian Baker

        Yes they can, actually. Funds have to be appropriated through the legislature, which could easily direct them elsewhere. Not to mention that the entire train boondoggle is in massive violation of the original authorizing proposition. I guess you’re another of those left-wing apologists for taxes and socialism, hmmm?

  • Gary Bierend

    So, nobody did a fact check before submitting and publishing this “piece”?

    Let’s recap:

    • Wilk didn’t take credit for the work being done
    • Acosta didn’t take credit for the work being done
    • The work (that Wilk and Acosta didn’t take credit for) being done had nothing to do with SB1
    • This entire piece was little more than a baseless political attack

    That’s pretty hysterical.

  • Getting a project planned doesn’t mean that it’s funded. A lot of projects were able to be advanced to the present fiscal year by the passage of SB1. The State has started a website to keep track of all of them, which includes the project mentioned here.
    http://rebuildingca.ca.gov

    • Gary Bierend

      I checked your link for the “I-5 Roadway Rehabilitation Project”, which is the project in question, and couldn’t find it there. Apparently, you were able to find evidence at that website that SB1 was funding said project, please provide a link to that evidence.

      The reason I ask, is that CalTrans says the funding came from sources other than SB1:

      “Construction is starting at the same time as Caltrans is accelerating dozens of
      highway projects in California under the state’s new funding for transportation,
      Senate Bill 1. Speakers can address SB 1. This project’s funding is from state and
      federal sources.”

      http://www.dot.ca.gov/d7/press-releases/docs/Media%20Advisory%20I5%20project%2008072017.pdf

      “The project is funded by state and federal funds through the State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP).”

      http://caltransd7info.blogspot.com/2017/08/i-5-roadway-rehabilitation-project.html

      Perhaps CalTrans needs to be set straight?

  • Gary Bierend

    That’s just adorable. Now you are trying to separate SB1 from the I-5 Roadway Rehabilitation Project. These are two things that have nothing to do with each other, yet they are two things you intentionally tried to conflate in order to smear a couple of our local politicians.

    Breznican, et al: “Nobody likes traffic. But while you’re sitting in the new slowdowns on Interstate 5, here’s something to think about: This infrastructure project is bringing tens of millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to our community.

    Here’s something else to think about: our state Assemblyman Dante Acosta and state Senator Scott Wilk voted against it.”

    Your desperation is palpable. Whoever’s idea this was should hang their head in shame, not be doubling down on an outright lie.

    • Anthony Breznican

      They are indeed connected. I explained this already, and the column was clear and correct about how they are linked. Best wishes.

      • Gary Bierend

        According to CalTrans, they are not connected, check the links I provided. If you want to continue your attempt to peddle this lie, take it up with CalTrans.

        • Anthony Breznican

          I did look at your links, and they prove you are incorrect. The first one, a press release for the photo-op event Acosta and Wilk attended to parade before the cameras, promises, um, AS YOU NOTE: “Construction is starting at the same time as Caltrans is accelerating dozens of highway projects in California under the state’s new funding for transportation, Senate Bill 1. SPEAKERS CAN ADDRESS SB 1. This project’s funding is from state and federal sources.”

          Your other link, as you also note, links the funding to SHOPP (the State Highway Operation and Protection Program.)

          THEY ARE THE SAME PROGRAM!

          As CalTrans cites here: http://www.catc.ca.gov/programs/SB_1/6-9-17_SHOPP_Overview.pdf

          “Senate Bill 1

          • Adds approximately $1.9 billion per year to accomplish Maintenance and SHOPP performance objectives.

          • Requires the Commission to conduct public hearings prior to each biennial SHOPP adoption.

          • Provides the Commission with authority to allocate Caltrans’ SHOPP project support resources and to conduct project reviews and approvals.

          • Requires the Commission to establish guidelines for carrying out its SHOPP- related oversight responsibilities.

        • Anthony Breznican

          I did look at your links, and they prove you are incorrect.

          The first one, a press release for the photo-op event Acosta and Wilk attended to parade before the cameras, promises, um, AS YOU NOTE: “Construction is starting at the same time as Caltrans is accelerating dozens of highway projects in California under the state’s new funding for transportation, Senate Bill 1. SPEAKERS CAN ADDRESS SB 1. This project’s funding is from state and federal sources.”

          Your other link, as you also note, connects the the I-5 project’s funding to SHOPP (the State Highway Operation and Protection Program.)

          THEY ARE THE SAME PROGRAM!

          As CalTrans cites here: http://www.catc.ca.gov/programs/SB_1/6-9-17_SHOPP_Overview.pdf

          “Senate Bill 1

          • Adds approximately $1.9 billion per year to accomplish Maintenance and SHOPP performance objectives.

          • Requires the Commission to conduct public hearings prior to each biennial SHOPP adoption.”

          • Provides the Commission with authority to allocate Caltrans’ SHOPP project support resources and to conduct project reviews and approvals.

          • Requires the Commission to establish guidelines for carrying out its SHOPP- related oversight responsibilities.”

          As our column says, Wilk and Acosta showed up to get attention at a project that CalTrans EXPLICITLY — in the press release *you yourself* posted — listed as an example of the type of work SB 1 would be accomplishing around the state through its SHOPP program.

          I’ll repeat that: Wilk and Acosta, by your own link, showed up at an event meant to hype SB1, which they fought against.

          The column stands, precise and uncorrected, despite your wishes to undermine it.

          • Gary Bierend

            The first link you quoted was from a CalTrans Media Advisory regarding the I-5 Roadway Rehabilitation Project News Conference and Groundbreaking Event, the very event where you claim Wilk and Acosta were taking credit for roadway improvements. In the media advisory, CalTrans tells reporters that, at the same time the I-5 Roadway Rehabilitation Project is starting, other projects are getting started because of SB1. They then advise the media that they can address SB1, but that the I-5 Roadway Rehabilitation Project is getting it’s funding from other sources.

            “Construction is starting at the same time as Caltrans is accelerating dozens of
            highway projects in California under the state’s new funding for transportation,
            Senate Bill 1. Speakers can address SB 1. This project’s funding is from state and
            federal sources.”

            If you are suggesting the SHOPP and SB1 are the same program, you are mistaken. SB1 will provide extra funding for the SHOPP, but the SHOPP is not a result of SB1 and was funded prior to SB1. From your link under the heading “What is the SHOPP?”:

            “SHOPP projects are limited to capital improvements relative to the
            maintenance, safety, operation, and rehabilitation of state highways and
            bridges which do not add a new traffic lane to the system. [Government Code,
            section14526.5. (a) ]

            Prior to the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 1, the SHOPP was an approximate $2.5
            billion per year program of projects”

            The code mentioned, the one that established the SHOPP was from 2014. The SHOPP existed and was funded years before SB1, you ignored that part, why?

            Let’s recap again:

            • Wilk still didn’t take credit for the work being done
            • Acosta still didn’t take credit for the work being done
            • The work (that Wilk and Acosta didn’t take credit for) being done still has nothing to do with SB1
            • This entire piece is still little more than a baseless political attack
            • Your protestations have done nothing to change these facts

            Just a friendly reminder about the first rule of holes: If you find yourself in one, stop digging.

  • Ron Bischof

    You’re appealing to your own authority here, Mr. Breznican.

    Yes, you were very careful in your language and attempt at linkage. Parsing your words with equal care, you haven’t proved any direct link between a vote on SB 1 and the current I-5 project.

    Logic test: Would the I-5 project have been canceled if SB 1 wasn’t passed and signed?

    Provide some objective source to rebut Gary’s links, if able.

    • Gary Bierend

      From what I have read, the I-5 project was approved by the CTC in December of 2016, months before SB1 was even voted on. Besides, as I posted earlier, CalTrans makes it clear that the money for the I-5 project was from sources other than SB1. All this indignation from Breznican is little more than a lame attempt at damage control.

  • Gary Bierend

    That’s just adorable. Now you are trying to separate SB1 from the I-5 Roadway Rehabilitation Project. These are two things that have nothing to do with each other, yet they are two things you intentionally tried to conflate in order to smear a couple of our local politicians.

    Breznican, et al: “Nobody likes traffic. But while you’re sitting in the new slowdowns on Interstate 5, here’s something to think about: This infrastructure project is bringing tens of millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to our community.

    Here’s something else to think about: our state Assemblyman Dante Acosta and state Senator Scott Wilk voted against it. But while they were waving around their pristine new shovels at the Aug. 9 groundbreaking, Acosta and Wilk hoped the people of Santa Clarita wouldn’t remember that. That’s not just hypocritical – it’s insulting, and both of them deserve to be called on it.”

    Your desperation is palpable. Whoever’s idea this was should hang their head in shame, not be doubling down on an outright lie.

  • Gary Bierend

    Here is a lesson for partisan fabulists that don’t do their homework:

    “To be clear, Wednesday’s project had already been slated by CalTrans before SB 1 had been signed into law, but officials believe that the improvements made during this first project can demonstrate some of the possibilities of SB 1.

    “It’s a coincidence that this project, which had been in the ‘pipeline’ for a while, is beginning just as a bunch of SB-1 projects are because

    IT’S NOT AN SB-1 PROJECT,” said Comeaux. ” (emphasis mine)

    Michael Comeaux is the public information officer for CalTrans.

    http://www.hometownstation.com/santa-clarita-latest-news/i-5-construction-in-santa-clarita-to-improve-roads-traffic-officially-underway-201476

    Jill and Anthony Breznican, Shara and Ed Darden, Amy and Steve Elzer, Jen Franco, Stacy Friedler, Joan Datz Green, Bess Birnbaum Kaufman, Anayeli Lopez and Wilfredo Marroquin, Carol Meredith, Shelly and Richard Ellis Preston Jr., Clarence Rector, Sue Sylwester-Rice and Greg Rice and Natalie Garrett would have you believe that the I-5 Rehabilitation Project was funded by SB1:

    “This infrastructure project is bringing tens of millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to our community. Here’s something else to think about: our state Assemblyman Dante Acosta and state Senator Scott Wilk voted against it.”

    the public information officer for CalTrans says it wasn’t. Who are you going to believe, a group of partisans, or the spokesman for CalTrans?

    https://signalscv.com/2017/08/acosta-wilk-dont-claim-credit-improvements/

    The evidence was already overwhelming, and it just keeps stacking up. Thanks for the tip Mr. Bischoff!