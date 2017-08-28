Joshua Heath: In defense of Millennial snowflakes

Monday, August 28th, 2017

The general view of my generation, the millennials, from older conservatives is that we are weak, overly emotional, lazy, and entitled. This consensus is often expressed through use of a particular one-word insult: snowflake, as in “You spoiled, weak little snowflakes, when my granddaddy was your age he was storming Normandy, not playing Pokémon Go and listening to Joy Division”!

It’s a powerful image. Snowflakes are paper-thin, weak, and blown this way and that by the elements. When older folks use it, they are saying we are human embodiments of those fragile forms.

But let me say here today, enough is enough, I am sick of this slander against my generation; we deserve better than what these critics say. Certainly it is true Millennials have had a tougher time growing up than previous generations – our high-rates of depression and anxiety show this.

This is perfectly understandable, however, for we also face tremendous burdens that our parents and grandparents did not.

Consider today’s economic numbers. Even though we are the most educated cohort in American history, my generation is entering a job market where half of positions pay less than $18 an hour. That is the definition of a low-wage economy, and it makes Millennials disproportionately likely to occupy jobs that don’t provide a livable income.

In addition, many young people start their careers with massive student-loan debt, which eats away at whatever wages they can garner from work, making an already difficult situation even harder.

These dynamics combine to create a depressing circumstance: the average college-educated Millennial has less purchasing power than a high-school graduate did in the 1970s.

Then, when one considers the tremendous cost of living in the 21st century, the reality becomes clear: millions of us stand to suffer deep financial hardship for reasons beyond our control – not the American dream.

Older conservatives just don’t see this point of view; their perspective is far more narrow. In their judgment, if my generation is struggling, we have no one to blame but ourselves. They have no grasp of the overarching social problems that prevent our success, no matter how hard we work or how educated we become.

Which brings one to a delicious irony. The troubled country we see today, with its scarcity of good jobs and expensive cost of living, was not built by my generation. We are just kids, thrust into the eye of a hurricane, trying to do our best to survive.

Rather, it was built by the same older conservatives who so callously insult us today. It was their policy proposals that helped destroy economic opportunity in America: the destruction of unions, the passage of trade deals that sent good jobs overseas, budget cuts to higher education, opposition to minimum wage increases and affordable housing programs.

Of course, they take no personal responsibility for this. They are too prideful to do so. Like children caught doing something they shouldn’t, they point the finger at everyone else but themselves.

Though they like to think differently, the reality is clear: they are the real snowflakes. They are the snowflakes for not owning up to the world they wrought; instead, they cast the blame on their victims: today’s young people.

Unfortunately, with the election of Donald Trump and a Republican Congress, we now have a government run by these snowflakes. As a result, we can expect them to continue their ways and pass the same policies that helped make our country a mess to begin with. It is going to be a long winter.

But as is the law of nature, eventually a new season shall come: my generation will ascend to power. We will replace these folks who denigrated us when we were just coming of age – and we will pass the policies needed to ensure our children live in the kind of fair, opportunity-rich country that we deserved for ourselves.

So to the Trump-tie wearing bully boys of the older generation, my message is this: know that when you call kids snowflakes, you speak from a place of weakness, not strength, and implicitly admit your own ignorance of the world around you.

The problem facing Millennials is not an absence of personal responsibility; studies show young people today work just as hard as everyone else does.

Rather, our burden is a modern economy full of low-wage work; an education system that saddles us with mobility-crushing debt; and the consistently rising cost of housing, health care and other essentials.

Today’s older conservatives could offer their expertise and constructively address these problems. They could fight for legislation to help kids succeed and meet their challenges, the way President Franklin Roosevelt enabled the success of returning WWII soldiers through the passage of the GI Bill.

But they far too often prefer the lazy route of condescension, insults, and scorn – and when conservatives take this posture, they place their boot on the neck of kids today, spit in the eye of our ancestors, and weaken the social fabric of this great country.

One cannot engage in such dastardly behavior and make any claim to patriotism, maturity, good sense, principle, constructive citizenship, basic ethics, moral hygiene, intellect, or human decency.

Joshua Heath is a Valencia resident and a political science student at UCLA. He has served two terms as a delegate to the California Democratic Party.

 

  • Gil Mertz

    As in your previous columns Joshua, you appoint yourself as the spokesperson for an entire class of people. In this case, you speak for everyone in two classes representing tens of millions of people. Last week you blamed everyone who is white for institutional racism in America. Who appointed you to be the judge of everyone’s hearts, intentions, and beliefs?

    In your column you refer to “studies” that show today’s young people work as hard as everyone else. What “studies” would you be referring to?

    Your column also claims that under Trump and the GOP congress, it’s going to be “a long winter”. Your conclusion defies what we’re seeing in the stock market, job reports, and consumer confidence. On what economic indicators are your referring to for such a dismal winter at the hands of people you disagree with politically?

    I know that blaming is part of the Democratic brand but your column did little to defend snowflakes. If anything, the whining only served to confirm what we’re seeing from many in your generation. The biggest difference between your generation and mine Joshua, is that mine didn’t make excuses, it made a difference.

  • Gary Bierend

    “Certainly it is true Millennials have had a tougher time growing up than previous generations…”

    And yet you’re mystified as to why you’re called a snowflake?

  • lois eisenberg

    Joshua ” Sock it to ’em” “Hit the nail on the head” in other words BINGO*****
    GO BRUINS *****

    • Anthony Breznican

      Rock on, Lois. 🙂

  • Ron Bischof

    Just… wow, Josh!

    This entitled screed demonstrates a lack of self-awareness. Seriously, you really should reflect a bit before emoting again in a column. It’s not a reflection of rational critical thinking and others have pointed out serious flaws in your premise. Rather, it’s a lashing out against those you perceive as blocking what you feel you’re owed, i.e., “free” tuition, etc.

    My wife and I are blessed with 3 fine sons that are Millennials, age 27, 22 and 20. They’re working while attending college, paying their own way and are rather self-sufficient. We’ve received compliments on their abilities and public deportment since they were young lads by complete strangers.

    Our sons have never been called “snowflakes” nor would they ever pen anything remotely resembling your column. You should ponder why that’s the case.

    The father in me recommends you focus on self-development before you attempt to counsel others on their character.

  • Gil Mertz

    Would someone please remind hapless Lois that this columnist is condemning her as well?

    • Ron Bischof

      It doesn’t matter, Gil.

      Her politics are tribal and there’s no reasoning involved.

      • Gil Mertz

        You’re exactly right, Ron. Consider this, after Josh whined about how offended he was by being called a “snowflake” and how unproductive it is to engage is such talk, he turns around in the same column and calls people like you and me the “real snowflakes!”. Such immature hypocrisy.

        But Democrats are especially bitter this week. They’re really frustrated that the news coming out of Houston is taking the Russian conspiracy, Mueller’s Inquisition, and Trump’s connection with the KKK off the media’s headlines.

        • Josh Heath

          Gil, there is a moral difference between being bullied and thumbing a bully in the nose, thus the difference between being called a snowflake as a young person, and turning that phrase back on the folks who used it in the first place.

          • Gil Mertz

            But doesn’t that immature behavior make you guilty of the very thing you’re condemning, Josh? I know that works on Planet Democrat but in the real world, we call that hypocrisy.

          • Phil Ellis

            Gil, I think he is playing the “I know you are but what am I” game. Haven’t heard that since a PeeWee Herman movie ages ago.

    • Josh Heath

      Gil, I absolutely am not insulting Lois and its beyond rude to call her “hapless lois”. Are you mimicking the noble behavior of our dear President? My piece is clearly aimed at those on the right who spend their time deriding the younger generation, offering up insults and platitudes, instead of thoughtfully considering what needs to be done to improve their standing in America. Lois does not fit into that category.

      • Ron Bischof

        The category she does fit into is voting for your team, Josh.

        The one that promises government goodies in exchange for votes, remember?

      • Anthony Breznican

        Good on you for standing up for her. The cruelty some of these commenters display toward those they disagree with is unfortunate. Goodness shines through when someone like you sticks up for another — not that Lois can’t parry these guys on her own. 🙂 It’s just nice to look out for each other. Decency amid disagreement is a goal worth striving toward.

        (For the most tiresome, there’s also the block button. Out of sight, out of mind.)

        • Gil Mertz

          Anthony, you must have the block button on for your friend, Lois. There are no more cruel and hateful posts on these threads than from Lois Eisenberg. She cannot complete two consecutive sentences without saying some toxic thing about President Trump or anyone else who is different from her. You applaud her hate speech but have a meltdown when someone calls her “hapless”. When it comes to degrading other posters, you guys from the far left definitely “stick up for one another”.

          • lois eisenberg

            To say anything toxic about the liar-in-chief is easy to come by.
            The evil mad man in the White House is toxic in every sense of the word ***

        • Josh Heath

          Thanks Anthony I appreciate that, but I never block anyone, I like the debate. I just wish there was more engagement with what I am actually saying. It seems when people read writing with an edge to it, they immediately get so offended they stop paying attention to the context and meaning of the words.

          • Gil Mertz

            Not everyone Josh. People like me want to ask questions. People like me want to know where you’re getting your information. In the liberal world, it’s true if you say it’s true. In the conservative world, we prefer facts, evidence, proof, and stuff like that when someone gives something with “an edge to it”. And yet, you keep dodging my questions while whiling that no one wants to engage with you. Did they teach you that at UCLA or as a liberal, did that kind of reasoning just come naturally?

          • Anthony Breznican

            I hear you. Personally, I only block the people who have demonstrated creepy behavior. For instance: online stalking, and people who try to bring up people’s families or work as an intimidation tactic. Those types of actions are usually undertaken by those who feel a sense of entitlement, and when you challenge them succesfully they get desperate. It’s sort of laughable, but also distasteful, and it demonstrates a juvenile kind of volatility. When they cross that line from friendly debate to stalker behavior — nah, out. Blocked, loser! 🙂

          • Ron Bischof

            Risible fiction and your block list likely reflects such.

      • Gil Mertz

        Josh, if you’re trying to get out of a hole, stop digging.

        Try to follow your own logic. You’ve just called people like me narrow, callous, irresponsible, denigrating, weak, lazy, dastardly, unpatriotic, indecent, unethical, and immoral. But if someone calls out one of your fellow liberals as hapless, you’re offended? Really Josh?

        And you honestly don’t consider far-left zealots like Lois Eisenberg as someone who spends her time offering insults instead of thoughtfully considering what needs to be done to improve their standing in America? Either you never read her hapless and hateful comments or as a fellow liberal, you just look away.

        How about if you go back and answer the questions I asked you. What “studies” are you referring to about how hard young people are working and what evidence are you seeing that made you conclude it’s going to be a “long winter” because of Trump’s economic policies?

        • Josh Heath

          Gil, I only called those older conservatives who insult instead of offering solutions those things. Are you admitting you belong to that crowd?

          • Gil Mertz

            Josh, there is no one on these threads who “insults instead of offering solutions” more than the one you’re defending. This proves you’re not serious about having a healthy debate with people who think differently than you.

            My young friend, despite your lack of life experience and immaturity I think deep down you’re trying to understand how the real world works. So let me save you some time and tell you the main difference between liberals like you and conservatives like me.

            If I disagree with you it’s because I think you’re wrong.
            If you disagree with me it’s because you think I’m evil.

            But Teddy Roosevelt said it best.

            If you want to anger a conservative, lie to him.
            If you want to anger a liberal, tell him the truth.

            And any time you’re ready, you can try to answer my questions from this week and also last week that you keep dodging.

    • lois eisenberg

      The embarrassment is on your shoulders for not comprehending what Josh had to say in his opinion column.
      The haplessness is that you can’t post without demeaning someone.
      And to my two level headed posters Josh and Anthony thank you for your backup ****

      • Josh Heath

        Stole the words out of my mouth Lois! You understood my intent clearly.

        • Gil Mertz

          Yeah, she’s quite the expert on hate speech.

      • Ron Bischof

        Non sequitur.

        You and the author haven’t proved anyone commenting here has failed to comprehend the content of the column, Ms. Eisenberg. The perceptive comments indicate quite the reverse.

        Assertions aren’t facts. Comprehension ≠ agreement.

  • lois eisenberg

    “If I don’t stand for myself, who will stand for me? But if I stand ONLY for myself, then who am I? And if not now, when?” Anthony “I love it”

    • Anthony Breznican

      Isn’t that a great philosophy?

  • Gary Bierend

    Heath: “These dynamics combine to create a depressing circumstance: the average college-educated Millennial has less purchasing power than a high-school graduate did in the 1970s.”

    I’d like to see the stats that lead you to this conclusion…or is it an assertion? I suspect what you meant to say was something like this:

    “These dynamics combine to create a depressing circumstance: the average college-educated Millennial has less earning potential than a high-school graduate did in the 1970s.”

    If so, I’d like to see the stats on that as well.

    If not, please explain how an inflation adjusted dollar in the hand of a 1970’s high school graduate has greater purchasing power than one of today’s dollars in the hand of a college graduate.

  • Gil Mertz

    Josh, I owe you a sincere apology. On this thread I said you hadn’t responded to some of my questions from your last column. You actually did. Thank you and I stand corrected.

  • Brian Richards

    Bravo Anthony! We have found something in common and for that we should rejoice.