By Debbie DiCorrado, Valencia Community Contributor

2017 Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter’s 2017 Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at Bridgeport Park at 23520 Bridgeport Lane in Valencia on Saturday, October 7.

This year’s planning committee has put together a fantastic walk day schedule. Arrive early for a very entertaining stage show at 8am. You won’t want to miss it! There will be plenty of snacks, a Kid Zone, a free ice cream truck and information/exhibitor booths. Participants and their families are encouraged to attend this pup friendly fun and informative event.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest event to raise awareness and funds for support, care and research. The Alzheimer’s Association is committed to assisting the over 5 million Americans who are currently living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

“Day Of” registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The festivities start at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Online registration is now open at act.alz.org/SCV .

Several local businesses have signed on as Walk Sponsors including Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, King Henry’s, Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology, Oakmont of Santa Clarita and Pacifica Senior Living. Their generous support is greatly appreciated.