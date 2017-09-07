7th Annual SCVBG Food Drive

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

By Jeff Armendariz, Santa Clarita Contributor

During the first two weeks of August, the Santa Clarita Valley Business Group (Santa Clarita’s largest professional networking group) conducted its 7th Annual Food Drive on behalf of “Help the Children,” a local non-profit. The successful drive collected several hundred pounds of food and monetary donations supporting the mission of HTC, which provides and supplements less fortunate Santa Clarita families and individuals with year-long, twice-weekly food distributions.

This year, a handful of members from the SCVBG followed up the food drive by assisting Help the Children staff in a weekday food distribution. Recognizing the tremendous commitment of HTC to the community it serves, the SCVBG members were all very happy to pitch in and lend a hand to fellow Santa Claritans!