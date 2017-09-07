7th Annual SCVBG Food Drive

By Signal Contributor

Pictured left to right, Joseph Devery, Susie Mullenger, Jeff Armendariz, Alex Sheridan, Lori Tucci-Auger, Ramiro Robles and Jerry Clark. Courtesy photo

By Jeff Armendariz, Santa Clarita Contributor

 

During the first two weeks of August, the Santa Clarita Valley Business Group (Santa Clarita’s largest professional networking group) conducted its 7th Annual Food Drive on behalf of “Help the Children,” a local non-profit.   The successful drive collected several hundred pounds of food and monetary donations supporting the mission of HTC, which provides and supplements less fortunate Santa Clarita families and individuals with year-long, twice-weekly food distributions.

SCVBG Food Drive 2017. Courtesy photo

This year, a handful of members from the SCVBG followed up the food drive by assisting Help the Children staff in a weekday food distribution.  Recognizing the tremendous commitment of HTC to the community it serves, the SCVBG members were all very happy to pitch in and lend a hand to fellow Santa Claritans!

 

