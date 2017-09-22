Banged up Saugus football takes on Saint Francis

By Haley Sawyer

After a tough loss to Ventura last week, Saugus football is eager to bounce back against St. Francis of La Canada at College of the Canyons tonight.

The Centurions (2-2) lost starting quarterback Nathan Eldridge in the first quarter against Ventura due to injury and will not play tonight. Eldridge will be week-to-week for the foreseeable future.

Elijah Gragas filled in as signal caller last week and will do the same this week.

“He got the majority of the reps during spring and summer because Nathan was dealing with another health issue,” said coach Jason Bornn. “Eli got a lot of playing time so we’re really confident in his ability.”

But no matter who is at quarterback, the Cents can count on running Quinn Sheaffer to pick up yardage when it counts. The senior has 526 yards on 75 carries this season.

“He’s been a work horse every single game,” Bornn said. “He’s really fighting for every yard he gets. None of them come easy for him and he’s been a staple in our offensive attack.”

Bornn will also be coaching against Hart alum James Bonds, who led the Indians to a CIF title in 1986 as quarterback.