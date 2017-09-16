Cardinals seek improvement, road win against Jordon

By Jonathan Smith

Despite a 2-0 start, Santa Clarita Christian’s football coach Chazz Anderson believes his team as some room for important.

And the Cardinals will get another crack at improving their record when they traveled to play Jordan of Long Beach at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“It’s still for us early in the season,” Anderson said. “We have to get a lot better as a football team. We are no where near where we want to be as a football team.

“But glad we’re 2-0 (in the season) despite some of the strides we need to make.”

Anderson said SCCS will face a tough road game on Saturday against Jordan. Jordan is 0-3 in the season.

“They’re a three-headed monster,” Anderson said. “They’re big, they’re fast and they’re extremely physical.

“They can cause problems for any team they face,” he added. “This is going to be a huge test for our football team. They are going to be a tough opponent. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

To win, the Cardinals will be looking for strong play from senior Caden Brenner and junior Ethan Schwesinger, who were sidelined last season due to injuries.

Last week’s bye game the pair some extra needed rest, Anderson said.

“It takes some time to get adjusted to the game and game speed and we should see them play at the level they did before,” Anderson said. “We know they can and I’m excited.”