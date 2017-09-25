Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2017

By Signal Staff

"Arrested Development" is filming this week in Santa Clarita. Courtesy image.

Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of September 25-Oct. 1, 2017:

Television

“Arrested Development”

“Santa Clarita Diet”

“Shut Eye”

Reality Television

“Blood Relatives”

“MythBusters”

Television Pilot

“Mom Vs. Chef”

Commercial

Nike

Walmart

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.

 

