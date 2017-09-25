Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2017
By Signal Staff
Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These productions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of September 25-Oct. 1, 2017:
Television
“Arrested Development”
“Santa Clarita Diet”
“Shut Eye”
Reality Television
“Blood Relatives”
“MythBusters”
Television Pilot
“Mom Vs. Chef”
Commercial
Nike
Walmart
For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.
