Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2017

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of September 25-Oct. 1, 2017:

Television

“Arrested Development”

“Santa Clarita Diet”

“Shut Eye”

Reality Television

“Blood Relatives”

“MythBusters”

Television Pilot

“Mom Vs. Chef”

Commercial

Nike

Walmart

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.