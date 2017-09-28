Gil Mertz: NFL owners have lost their minds

Sunday, Sept. 24, was Gold Star Mother’s Day in the United States, during which mothers of fallen soldiers are honored for their sacrifice.

As grieving mothers all over America proudly held the flags given to them at their children’s funerals, NFL players throughout the league put on a disgraceful display of dishonoring the flag of the country for which these children perished.

President Trump said during a recent campaign speech: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that SOB off the field right now — he’s fired.”
Commissioner Roger Goodell whined that what the president said was “divisive” and “disrespectful.” Yet

Goodell doesn’t think kneeling during the national anthem is divisive or disrespectful.

NFL players who also had no problem with fellow players dishonoring America inexplicably became offended and chose loyalty among their misguided teammates as more important than loyalty to the country that has given them so many amazing opportunities.

It was especially painful to listen to these players try to make their hypocrisy about free speech – or worse, racism.

If this was a free-speech issue, why did the NFL refuse to let Dallas Cowboy players wear a logo on their uniform for one “pre-season” game to honor the five Dallas police officers murdered during an ambush last year? Is that not free speech?

  • Gil Mertz

    Though this was heavily edited, deleted, and the title changed, I’m grateful that the Signal was kind enough to publish my thoughts.

    All of this controversy about our American flag reminded me of a cherished moment in Dodger history. Take 36 seconds to watch the link with the great Vin Scully on the call and see how far we’ve drifted as a nation. Today, Rick Monday would be demonized for the divisive and disrespectful actions he took in depriving these young patriots of their freedom of expression under the First Amendment.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbr1hNp-nI4

    • Brian Baker

      Gil, don’t sweat it. I thought your column was very powerful, and hit the nail right on the head. Well done.

      Another irony: the repugnant Left is all cool with these NFL idiots taking their knee during the National Anthem, but when some high school coach takes a knee to say a prayer, you’d think someone had shot their dog and stolen their truck……… except they don’t drive trucks.

      http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/james-lankford-coaches-who-kneel-in-silent-prayer-are-fired-not-celebrated/article/2635508

      Hypocrisy much?

      • Gil Mertz

        Thanks Brian. I was well under the word limit but they cut my column in half for some reason. This will come as a huge disappointment to the dozen or so people who read it. Anxious to get into your column. They’re always good.

        • Brian Baker

          Thanks for the kind words, Gil. I hope you like it.