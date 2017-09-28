Gil Mertz: NFL owners have lost their minds

Sunday, Sept. 24, was Gold Star Mother’s Day in the United States, during which mothers of fallen soldiers are honored for their sacrifice.

As grieving mothers all over America proudly held the flags given to them at their children’s funerals, NFL players throughout the league put on a disgraceful display of dishonoring the flag of the country for which these children perished.

President Trump said during a recent campaign speech: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that SOB off the field right now — he’s fired.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell whined that what the president said was “divisive” and “disrespectful.” Yet

Goodell doesn’t think kneeling during the national anthem is divisive or disrespectful.

NFL players who also had no problem with fellow players dishonoring America inexplicably became offended and chose loyalty among their misguided teammates as more important than loyalty to the country that has given them so many amazing opportunities.

It was especially painful to listen to these players try to make their hypocrisy about free speech – or worse, racism.

If this was a free-speech issue, why did the NFL refuse to let Dallas Cowboy players wear a logo on their uniform for one “pre-season” game to honor the five Dallas police officers murdered during an ambush last year? Is that not free speech?