David Hegg | Help, I’m Drowning in Information

By David Hegg

It has been said that we are presented with more new information every day than Jonathan Edwards, an 18th-century theologian and president of Princeton, did in his lifetime. You are absolutely right if you think you are inundated with news, opinions and posts, and often feel awash in social media, texts, notifications and advertisements. The tsunami of ultra-modern technology-driven information washes over us daily with relentless vigor, turning our lives into a constant decision-making exercise. Every few seconds, we must decide how to respond to the continuous flow of information.

Here are a few suggestions for keeping up with the times while maintaining your sanity amid the flood of texts, emails, notifications, news media and the myriad opinions of friend and foe alike:

Regarding Social Media, texts, emails, etc.:

1. Just because someone texts, emails, or calls you doesn’t mean you have to accept their interruption: If I don’t let others spend my money, why would I let them be in charge of my time? The drip, drip, drip of being technologically available to the world has conditioned us to think we have to respond to everyone’s decision to reach out and touch us. Hear me: You don’t have to be interrupted!

2. Except for emergencies, train yourself NOT to respond to interruptions immediately. I know that looking at your phone or Apple Watch and seeing someone who wants your attention is gratifying. But every time you look, and even more when you take time to respond, you break the flow you’ve got going in the present task. Perhaps even more important, changing thought processes rapidly has been shown to breed stress in the body and mind. I find it helpful to silence my phone and put it at a distance, with notifications off, while concentrating on other projects. Then, I set a time to check messages and respond as necessary. Dealing with texts, emails and notifications becomes a scheduled task rather than an unscheduled interruption.

Regarding News Media, Articles, Speeches, etc.:

1. Not everything you read is true: As a college professor, I do not accept Internet research as viable for my assigned research papers unless it comes from a recognized organization with peer-reviewed materials. The reason? Anyone can start a website, name it anything they want, and put articles and opinions on it without any academic pedigree. And don’t get me started on Facebook, or any of the junk magazines that have proliferated online. Just because you read it somewhere doesn’t make it accurate. Just because you agree with it doesn’t make it accurate. Just because some article or post puts your opponent in a bad light doesn’t make it accurate. Test everything and hold fast to what you know to be true. Never give up what you know for sure and believe something you can never know for sure.

2. Consider the Source: By that, I mean ask critical questions regarding the source of material you receive. Is the author reputable? Do they have a record of honesty, diligence and expertise? If it is a book, are there academic reviews by reputable experts in the field? If it is a news organization, are they balanced and fair in their reporting? Are you getting the facts, or someone’s interpretation of the facts? Above all, be a critical thinker rather than a gullible groupie when analyzing information so that you don’t end up chasing error over a cliff.

Lastly, Wait To Worry: So much of the information we encounter is shaped to create a sense of urgency. From “needing” to get the newest smartphone to “needing” to support a cause that will save America from annihilation or worse, we are constantly bombarded with facts and opinions meant to drive us into a flurry of panic-driven activity. Please don’t fall for it. Take the time to think things through, hear both sides, and query others with expertise or experience. Above all, know who you are, what you believe, and why your fundamental ethical convictions matter.

As the tumultuous current of information cascades around us, dragging us down the river of ultra-modern society, don’t be afraid to climb out of the water and take a time out on the bank. The world will continue without you for a while, and most of what you miss ultimately won’t matter. And while you’re waiting to get back in, take time to breathe and remember that technology was meant to make our lives simpler, richer and happier. Believe me … I dare you.

Local resident David Hegg is senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church. “Ethically Speaking” appears Sundays.