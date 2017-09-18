Santa Clarita Philharmonic moves to the Performing Arts Center

By Mark Elfont. Ph.D.

For the 2017-2018 season, the Santa Clarita Philharmonic will be performing at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center of the College of the Canyons. After four seasons at the Hart High School Auditorium, the orchestra is moving to the magnificent Performing Arts Center with its large stage and accommodations for close to 1000 music lovers. The PAC also provides parking adjacent to the theater. However, there are two changes that are necessitated by the move. First, after four years of free concerts, the orchestra will be charging for tickets. Adults will be $12 and Seniors and Students will be $8, all fees included. Second, due to scheduling constraints, the orchestra will be performing only two concerts instead of our previous three. Concert dates are December 10, 2017 and June 6, 2018. Both dates are Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Philharmonic is also thrilled to announce that Valencia BMW has signed on as a season sponsor. With a generous contribution, the orchestra will be able to increase the number of musicians on stage and provide a richer and fuller sound. Chuck Coia, the General Manager of Valencia BMW, presented the orchestra with a check indicating that Valencia BMW is committed to supporting the arts in Santa Clarita.

Check out the Santa Clarita Philharmonic website www.scphilharmonic.org.

For more details about the concerts. Contact us at info@scphilharmonic.org.