Toy gun, fake grenade, keep deputies hopping
By Jim Holt
Last update: 1 hour ago
A toy gun and a fake grenade kept local sheriff’s deputies busy on two separate calls late Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Deeptree Avenue near Newhouse Street, after receiving reports of a grenade found by someone mowing their lawn, Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Tuesday.
“It turns out it was a fake grenade,” he said.
“A homeowner was mowing their lawn when he found what looked like a grenade.”
The man phoned deputies who responded immediately to the home.
In a separate call received at 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun in Saugus on Pamplico Drive near Santa Clarita Road.
Deputies detained a suspect at gunpoint only to learn that the gun in question was a toy.
“It turned out to be a toy gun,” Becerra said.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
on Twitter @jamesarthurholt
