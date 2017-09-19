Toy gun, fake grenade, keep deputies hopping

By Jim Holt

A toy gun and a fake grenade kept local sheriff’s deputies busy on two separate calls late Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Deeptree Avenue near Newhouse Street, after receiving reports of a grenade found by someone mowing their lawn, Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Tuesday.

“It turns out it was a fake grenade,” he said.

“A homeowner was mowing their lawn when he found what looked like a grenade.”

The man phoned deputies who responded immediately to the home.

In a separate call received at 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun in Saugus on Pamplico Drive near Santa Clarita Road.

Deputies detained a suspect at gunpoint only to learn that the gun in question was a toy.

“It turned out to be a toy gun,” Becerra said.

